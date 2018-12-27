This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Altior cruises to victory at Kempton and Elegant Escape takes the Welsh Grand National

It was another impressive outing from the Nicky Henderson-trained horse.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 4:59 PM
17 minutes ago 110 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4415003

ALTIOR’S BRILLIANCE WAS on view once more this afternoon at Kempton on a day where favourite Kalashnikov was defeated and elsewhere Elegant Escape won the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

Coral Welsh Grand National - Chepstow Racecourse Favourite Elegant Escape was ridden by Tom O'Brien to victory today at Chepstow. Source: David Davies

After trainer Nicky Henderson saw his favourite Buveur D’Air defeated yesterday, there was no such trouble today for 1/8 shot Altior in the Unibet Desert Orchid Chase.

The reigning Champion Chase victor ran out a winner today under Nico de Boinville by 19 lengths and is in pole position to claim glory again at Cheltenham in March.

32Red Winter Festival - Day Two - Kempton Park Racecourse Dynamite Dollars upset the favourite Kalashnikov today.

Earlier at Kempton there was an upset as 4/6 favourite Kalashnikov lost out to Dynamite Dollars (3/1) in the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase. After yesterday’s King George triumph to trainer Paul Nicholls and jockey Harry Cobden, this was another taste of glory for that pair in a race contested by two major contenders for the Arkle at Cheltenham.

32Red Winter Festival - Day Two - Kempton Park Racecourse Another impressive win this afternoon by Altior. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Finally the Welsh Grand National today at Chepstow went the way of Colin Tizzard’s Elegant Escape. The 3/1 favourite, with Tom O’Brien on board, stayed ahead of Ramses De Teillee with last year’s winner Raz de Maree back in fifth.

Coral Welsh Grand National - Chepstow Racecourse Glory at Chepstow for Elegant Escape. Source: David Davies

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Sarri blasts 'stupid' fans as Chelsea face fresh allegations of racist chanting
    Sarri blasts 'stupid' fans as Chelsea face fresh allegations of racist chanting
    Salah free to face Arsenal and Man City after avoiding FA diving charge
    Hazard wants legendary status at Chelsea after reaching landmark
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    LIVERPOOL
    'I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation'
    'I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation'
    Klopp plays it cool as Liverpool set 16-year best record
    Pep Guardiola refuses to concede Man City's title hopes are over
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie