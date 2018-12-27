Altior cruises to victory at Kempton and Elegant Escape takes the Welsh Grand National

ALTIOR’S BRILLIANCE WAS on view once more this afternoon at Kempton on a day where favourite Kalashnikov was defeated and elsewhere Elegant Escape won the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

Favourite Elegant Escape was ridden by Tom O'Brien to victory today at Chepstow. Source: David Davies

After trainer Nicky Henderson saw his favourite Buveur D’Air defeated yesterday, there was no such trouble today for 1/8 shot Altior in the Unibet Desert Orchid Chase.

The reigning Champion Chase victor ran out a winner today under Nico de Boinville by 19 lengths and is in pole position to claim glory again at Cheltenham in March.

Dynamite Dollars upset the favourite Kalashnikov today.

Earlier at Kempton there was an upset as 4/6 favourite Kalashnikov lost out to Dynamite Dollars (3/1) in the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase. After yesterday’s King George triumph to trainer Paul Nicholls and jockey Harry Cobden, this was another taste of glory for that pair in a race contested by two major contenders for the Arkle at Cheltenham.

Another impressive win this afternoon by Altior. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Finally the Welsh Grand National today at Chepstow went the way of Colin Tizzard’s Elegant Escape. The 3/1 favourite, with Tom O’Brien on board, stayed ahead of Ramses De Teillee with last year’s winner Raz de Maree back in fifth.

Glory at Chepstow for Elegant Escape. Source: David Davies

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: