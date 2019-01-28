This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Atletico Madrid announce signing of Chelsea flop Morata

The Spaniard is going back to the club at which it all began.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 28 Jan 2019, 4:06 PM
ATLETICO MADRID HAVE announced the signing of Chelsea misfit Alvaro Morata, who joins on loan until the end of next season. 

Atleti announced the news on their website, quoting Morata as saying “I’m very happy and proud to be here. I can’t wait to start training, meet my new teammates and play.” 

Morata began his career in Atleti’s youth ranks, and also worked as a ball boy at the old Vincente Calderon stadium. 

He made his senior debut for their city rivals Real, however, whom he then rejoined in 2016 after a successful spell with Juventus which included a goal in the 2015 Champions League final. 

In spite of scoring 20 goals in 43 games upon his return to the Bernabeu, Morata was allowed to join Chelsea in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £60 million. 

He made an instant impact, scoring seven goals in his first seven games, but from there his confidence abandoned him. In his next 65 games with Chelsea, he scored just 11 goals. 

The arrival of Gonzalo Higuain has allowed Morata to return to Madrid, and he will give Atleti much-needed depth up front as Diego Costa struggles desperately for form, having scored just once all season. 

In a topsy-turvy La Liga, Atleti have moulded to expectation in recent weeks and are currently second, five points behind Barcelona. 

