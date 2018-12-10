This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cowboys top Eagles in overtime on the back of stellar Amari Cooper display

Meanwhile, the Saints went marching on with another NFC South title in the bag.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Dec 2018, 7:11 AM
In form: Amari Cooper.
THE DALLAS COWBOYS took a big step toward the NFC East title with an entertaining 29-23 overtime win against rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas and Philadelphia battled for top spot in the division on Sunday and the Cowboys emerged triumphant over the Super Bowl champions thanks to receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper recorded 10 receptions for 217 yards and three touchdowns in a stellar performance in Arlington.

With the victory, the Cowboys – who have won their last five games – improved to 8-5 and claimed sole ownership of the lead in the NFC East, two games ahead of the Eagles (6-7).

Elsewhere, Drew Brees engineered a come-from-behind 28-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to help the New Orleans Saints clinch their second consecutive NFC South title.

The Buccaneers had an early advantage at Raymond James Stadium, entering half-time with a 14-3 lead after holding the Saints scoreless in the first quarter and putting together two quick touchdown drives on Sunday.

Then came star quarterback Brees, who led the Saints on four successive scoring drives while New Orleans’ defense shut out Jameis Winston in the second half.

Brees passed and ran his way into the end zone to help stop a Buccaneers team that won their last two games. He finished 24-of-31 passing for 201 yards and two total touchdowns.

Week 14 NFL scores

Thursday’s game

Tennessee Titans 30, Jacksonville Jaguars 9

Sunday’s games

Cleveland Browns 26, Carolina Panthers 20

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Baltimore Ravens 24 (OT)
Indianapolis Colts 24, Houston Texans 21
Miami Dolphins 34, New England Patriots 33
New York Giants 40, Washington Redskins 16
New Orleans Saints 28, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14
Green Bay Packers 34, Atlanta Falcons 20
New York Jets 27, Buffalo Bills 23
Los Angeles Chargers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21
San Francisco 49ers 20, Denver Broncos 14
Dallas Cowboys 29, Philadelphia Eagles 23 (OT)
Oakland Raiders 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 21
Detroit Lions 17, Arizona Cardinals 3
Chicago Bears 15, Los Angeles Rams 6

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

