Crawford clash confirmed but Khan admits turning down Brook fight was extremely difficult

Amir Khan and Kell Brook have been linked for years but have never exchanged leather in the ring.

TERENCE CRAWFORD’S WBO World welterweight title defence against Amir Khan has been confirmed, with the duo set to face off in the United States on 20 April.

The date for the contest was officially announced on Tuesday as the two boxers held a news conference in London.

A three-division world champion unbeaten in 34 bouts, Crawford is rated among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Yet Khan [33-4, 20KOs], who recorded wins over Phil Lo Greco and Samuel Vargas in 2018 after a near two-year hiatus, insists he can spring an upset against the American [34-0, 25KOs].

“Crawford is beatable. I want that WBO world title. It’s going to be one hell of a fight,” said Khan, who went on to explain why he will not yet face fellow Briton and arch nemesis Kell Brook, against whom he would have likely earned nearly double the $5m paycheck he’ll receive for facing ‘Bud’.

The decision as to fighting Crawford or Brook has been one of the most difficult decisions of my career to date but I could not turn down the opportunity to fight for the WBO world title. That is not to say that the Brook fight won’t happen.

After knocking out Jeff Horn to claim the WBO strap last June, Crawford dominated Jose Benavidez in a successful first defence in October and will undoubtedly start as a heavy favourite against Khan.

“I’ll be looking to go out there to seek and destroy,” said Crawford. “I’m excited about this fight because I believe it can push my career to another level.”

They are expected to face off in either New York or Las Vegas, but details have yet to be confirmed.

Omni

