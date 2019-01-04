This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Khan set to face pound-for-pound star instead of nemesis Brook - report

Amir Khan has turned down a Wembley date with Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford at Madison Square Garden, per BoxingScene.

By Gavan Casey Friday 4 Jan 2019, 8:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,629 Views 10 Comments
Amir Khan's last fight on his current deal with Eddie Hearn won't see him face Kell Brook after all.
Image: Nick Potts
Amir Khan's last fight on his current deal with Eddie Hearn won't see him face Kell Brook after all.
Amir Khan's last fight on his current deal with Eddie Hearn won't see him face Kell Brook after all.
Image: Nick Potts

AMIR KHAN WILL face WBO World welterweight champion and consensus pound-for-pound top-three operator Terence Crawford at Madison Square Garden on 20 April, per a report in BoxingScene.

The 32-year-old former 140-pound world champion has turned down a lucrative Wembley date with arch nemesis Kell Brook in order to challenge Crawford for his WBO strap.

BoxingScene also report that the fight will be broadcast Stateside as an ESPN pay-per-view, which will see it become the first paywalled fight to be shown as part of Top Rank Promotions’ seven-year broadcast deal with the self-proclaimed Worldwide Leader in sports television.

This would likely mean that it will also be a pay-per-view fight in the UK and Ireland, where Sky Sports will take the reins due to Khan’s promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

Crawford [34-0, 25KOs] versus Khan [33-4, 20KOs] will be the final fight of the Bolton native’s current three-fight deal with Hearn.

Khan has reportedly been offered a guaranteed $5million to square off with the formidable Nebraska native, and likely would have earned twice that to face Sheffield’s Brook at Wembley.

