'The boxers have done nothing wrong' - Amy Broadhurst unsure whether we'll see boxing at Tokyo 2020

AMY BROADHURST SAYS the expulsion of boxing from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo would be “a huge disappointment to all amateur boxers”, but insists she has not lost hope of competing at the global showpiece.

The Irish boxer was reacting to the news today that the International Olympic Committee has frozen preparations for boxing at the 2020 Games and launched a probe into the sport’s troubled governing body, warning it could be stripped of the right to run the competition.

Speaking on Friday night’s Game On on 2FM, the Dundalk boxer admitted amateur boxers have felt powerless following the announcement.

“There’s not much we can do at the moment until it’s actually officially confirmed that boxing won’t be in the Olympics,” she said.

“We just have to keep going on as normal, keep training as normal. Until it is confirmed, there’s not much that can be done.

“If it’s not [at the Games], it’s going to be a huge disappointment to all amateur boxers.

“That’s every amateur boxers dream – to go to the Olympics – and it’s not their fault that it’s taken out.

It makes it even worse because the boxers have done nothing wrong.”

Amy Broadhurst (left) and Kellie Harrington were two of Ireland's top competitors at the World Championships in New Dehli. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The 21-year-old was then asked about her controversial decision defeat to home favourite Simranjit Kaur at the World Championships in New Dehli last week and how she managed to find the strength to carry on in the sport despite some dispiriting and questionable decisions.

It’s very hard to keep going so it is. After my quarter-final, I was debating whether or not I really wanted to do this anymore.

“It’s not going to be the last time it happens to me or any other boxer, but you need to keep the big picture in mind – where are you going to be in a couple of years time?

“The way I look at it, even though I had a bad experience, two or three years down the line when I’m a proper woman, there’s going to be a lot more success than there will be disappointment.

So I just try and be positive. That’s why I keep going. I think about the Olympics as well.

“As bad as it sounds, I’d much rather get a bad decision in the World Championships than the Olympics because the Olympics is the biggest stage of all.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: