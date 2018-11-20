This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Amy Broadhurst misses out on World Championships medal after controversial defeat

The Dundalk woman was hit with a point deduction in the final round of her bout against Indian Simranjit Baath Kaur.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago 873 Views 1 Comment
Amy Broadhurst looks on in devastation as her Indian opponent is declared the winner.
Image: BFI Official Youtube Channel.
Amy Broadhurst looks on in devastation as her Indian opponent is declared the winner.
Amy Broadhurst looks on in devastation as her Indian opponent is declared the winner.
Image: BFI Official Youtube Channel.

IRELAND’S AMY BROADHURST has missed out on a bronze medal at the IBA World Women’s Elite Championships after controversially crashing out in her quarter-final bout.

The Dundalk fighter lost out to Indian Simranjit Baath Kaur on a split decision but Broadhurst was hit with a point deduction in the final round for hitting with the inside of the glove after she was given three warnings. 

And it was the third warning which triggered a huge reaction in the stadium as it seemed that Broadhurst had landed a legitimate shot.

Both fighters enjoyed impressive spells in the first two rounds with Broadhurst making a strong start in the opening round before Simranjit mustered a strong response in the second.

Broadhurst was back on top again in the third before Simranjit fell to the canvas in what was ruled by the referee as a slip.

That moment was followed by the controversial point deduction inside the final minute of action, which appeared to knock Broadhurst slightly as she tried to make up the lost ground before the final bell.

The Irish fighter was in tears after her Indian opponent’s arm was raised with the judges’ declaring her the 3-1 winner. The final scorecards read 27-29, 28-28, 29-27, 30-26, 29-27.

You can watch the full fight here.

Source: BFI Official/YouTube

