This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 22 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition

A place in the Camp Nou dugout is not a burning desire for the Spanish legend but says he does want to give back to Barcelona when he retires.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 12:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,353 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4411613
Andres Iniesta bid farewell to Barcelona after his last game against Real Sociedad in May.
Andres Iniesta bid farewell to Barcelona after his last game against Real Sociedad in May.
Andres Iniesta bid farewell to Barcelona after his last game against Real Sociedad in May.

ANDRES INIESTA ADMITS he does have ambitions to become a coach in the future but says he is not fixated on taking charge of Barcelona.

Spanish great Iniesta ended a career-long association with Camp Nou earlier this year when he joined J-League side Vissel Kobe for the final chapter of his playing days.

Here he won nine La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues with the Blaugrana and envisages passing on those experiences in some capacity once he hangs up his boots.

“I do not know what the future will hold,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “I would not say that I would not like to be a Barca coach but I cannot say it’s something I’m thinking about.

“Yes, it is true that with the passage of time, I will wake up the vision of being a coach. [That is how] I see myself but I guess when I leave football everything [can be] different. We will see what way it is.

“I would like to come back to Barcelona. I feel at home and in the future I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I have felt and feel for this club.”

LaLiga Santander FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad.May 20th Royalty: Andres Iniesta was undoubtedly one of the greatest players in Barcelona's history. Source: Marc Dominguez

Iniesta’s old team-mate Lionel Messi remains Barcelona’s guiding light.

The superstar forward will be 32 next year and Iniesta believes he is capable of dropping back into a midfield role in the latter days of his career.

However, as Messi’s phenomenal goal return continues, he does not feel there should be any rush to change things.

“Messi can do what he wants. In any position he could be the best,” Iniesta added.

“There are very specific demarcations in the centre of the field that perhaps are more positional, of a different typology than what Leo is. 

“But he could play where he wanted to, because he is the one with the most goals. The important thing is that he keeps doing it and that he plays as he likes.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    'They've thrown him under the bus' - Roy Keane blasts Man United players over treatment of Mourinho
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    LIVERPOOL
    Salah and Van Dijk ensure Liverpool will be top for Christmas after seeing off Wolves
    Salah and Van Dijk ensure Liverpool will be top for Christmas after seeing off Wolves
    As it happened: Wolves v Liverpool, Premier League
    'It's your fault!' - Shaqiri reveals he's being blamed for Mourinho's sacking
    LEINSTER
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    Cullen wants his Leinster players to seize their festive window of opportunity
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool will be ready for 'tough' Manchester City - Klopp
    Liverpool will be ready for 'tough' Manchester City - Klopp
    'I need a clean sheet like I need pasta': Ranieri nervous about Fulham's survival hopes
    'We need Mesut Ozil': Unai Emery insists midfielder has a future at Arsenal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie