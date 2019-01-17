'No-brainer' for Robertson as defender signs new five-year Liverpool deal

ANDREW ROBERTSON HAS agreed a new five-year contract with Liverpool that will tie the defender to the club until 2024.

The contract is considered a just reward for the left-back’s progression, which has seen Robertson become one of the top players in the Premier League in his position over the past 12 months.

The Scotland international becomes the latest Liverpool player to commit long-term to Jurgen Klopp’s project at Anfield, following the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Joe Gomez.

As is club policy, Robertson’s new contract does not contain a release clause.

It continues a stunning rise of a defender who was once released from Celtic’s academy as a teenager because he was considered too small.

He would go onto to feature at Scottish Third Division side Queen’s Park, before moving to Dundee United and later Hull City in 2014.

While the then-world record signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker are often seen as the big catalysts for Liverpool’s league-best defence this season, plucking Robertson from relegated Hull City in the summer of 2017 has proven an incredible bargain for the Anfield outfit.

Though the 24-year-old Robertson initially had trouble breaking into Klopp’s XI after making the £8 million move, he established himself as a fixture in the team in the second half of the 2017-18 campaign.

Robertson made 22 starts in the Premier League last season, delivering a goal and five assists as he made the position his own during a run that also saw Liverpool progress to the Champions League final.

Picking up where he left off last campaign, Robertson has started 20 of Liverpool’s 22 Premier League games this season, helping form a defence that has conceded a Premier League fewest 10 goals – seven better than next best Manchester City and Chelsea.

The full-back has contributed four assists in the Premier League this season as Liverpool sit top of the table, as well two more in the Champions League, helping the Reds qualify for the knockout stages.

“As soon as the club came to me, it was a no-brainer for me – I want to stay here, so as soon as they put an offer on the table it was signed as quickly as that,” he said.

“It was a pretty easy contract for me and I’m sure for the club as well. We both agreed very quickly, that’s why it’s been done so quickly.”

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: