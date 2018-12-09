Ireland U19 winger produces outrageous finish against Australia

TOM TIERNEY’S IRELAND U19s got their international season underway with a defeat to the touring Australia Schools and U18 side at Donnybrook yesterday afternoon.

Reesjan Pasitoa, John Connolly and Angus Bell all crossed for the Australian side, but the highlight score of the game was undoubtedly Andrew Smith’s acrobatic finish for Ireland in the first period.

Smith finishes in the corner. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

After falling behind, Ireland found the perfect response as an extended period of pressure in opposition territory led to an overlap on the right with second row Paddy Kelly feeding winger Smith with quick hands.

The St Michae’s College man still had plenty to do to apply the finishing touch, but he did so superbly, evading the challenge of the covering defender to somehow get the ball down in full flight.

The conversion attempt, by Crescent College Comprehensive out-half Jack Delaney, fell just short and Australia seized control of the contest in the second period, scoring two tries to record a 17-5 win in the final game of their tour of Ireland.

