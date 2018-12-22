This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch: Townsend's stunning long-range volley gives Palace shock lead at City

The visitors hit back with two quickfire goals at the Etihad Stadium.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 4:03 PM
40 minutes ago 2,811 Views 10 Comments
WHEN ILKAY GUNDOGAN headed Manchester City into a first-half lead against Crystal Palace, it seemed as if Pep Guardiola’s side would stroll to another comfortable home victory.

But the visitors have had other ideas and two goals in as many minutes have stunned the defending Premier League champions and the Etihad Stadium in this afternoon’s 3pm kickoff.

Gundogan broke the deadlock just before the half hour mark before the complexion of the game changed when Palace showed a clinical edge to strike back with their first shot of the game, as Jeffrey Schlupp arrowed a low finish past Ederson from the left.

And, then moments later, Andros Townsend produced this… 

Roy Hodgson’s side lead 2-1 at the break as they look to pull off a stunning upset. 

