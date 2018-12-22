Watch: Townsend's stunning long-range volley gives Palace shock lead at City

WHEN ILKAY GUNDOGAN headed Manchester City into a first-half lead against Crystal Palace, it seemed as if Pep Guardiola’s side would stroll to another comfortable home victory.

But the visitors have had other ideas and two goals in as many minutes have stunned the defending Premier League champions and the Etihad Stadium in this afternoon’s 3pm kickoff.

Gundogan broke the deadlock just before the half hour mark before the complexion of the game changed when Palace showed a clinical edge to strike back with their first shot of the game, as Jeffrey Schlupp arrowed a low finish past Ederson from the left.

And, then moments later, Andros Townsend produced this…

Roy Hodgson’s side lead 2-1 at the break as they look to pull off a stunning upset.

