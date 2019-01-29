This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Irish international defender Boyle makes another loan move away from Preston

The 27-year-old Dubliner has joined Scottish Championship leaders Ross County until the end of the season.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 10:31 AM
31 minutes ago 982 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4464533
Andy Boyle is returning to Scotland.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Andy Boyle is returning to Scotland.
Andy Boyle is returning to Scotland.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ANDY BOYLE HAS left Preston North End to join Ross County on loan until the end of the season.

The move is likely to spell the end of Boyle’s time at Preston, as the 27-year-old’s contract with the English Championship club will expire when the current campaign concludes.

Boyle signed for Preston from Dundalk in January 2017. He has made 12 first-team appearances for the Deepdale outfit but the most recent of those came just over a year ago in an FA Cup victory at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Dubliner, who was capped at senior level by Ireland in a friendly defeat to Iceland in March 2017, has since played 19 games over the course of loan spells at League One club Doncaster Rovers and Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

Ross County were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season. However, they’re on track for an immediate return to the top flight as they currently sit atop the Championship.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

