Irish international defender Boyle makes another loan move away from Preston

ANDY BOYLE HAS left Preston North End to join Ross County on loan until the end of the season.

The move is likely to spell the end of Boyle’s time at Preston, as the 27-year-old’s contract with the English Championship club will expire when the current campaign concludes.

Boyle signed for Preston from Dundalk in January 2017. He has made 12 first-team appearances for the Deepdale outfit but the most recent of those came just over a year ago in an FA Cup victory at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Dubliner, who was capped at senior level by Ireland in a friendly defeat to Iceland in March 2017, has since played 19 games over the course of loan spells at League One club Doncaster Rovers and Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

Ross County were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season. However, they’re on track for an immediate return to the top flight as they currently sit atop the Championship.

