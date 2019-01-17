This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 17 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United legend Cole joins Sol Campbell's coaching staff

The retired striker links up with Macclesfield Town on a part-time basis.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 5:44 PM
28 minutes ago 1,011 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4446046
Andy Cole at last year's tribute match to Liam Miller, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Andy Cole at last year's tribute match to Liam Miller, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
Andy Cole at last year's tribute match to Liam Miller, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED’S TREBLE winners continue to step boldly into coaching.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the manager’s job at Manchester United until at least the end of the season, his former teammate Andy Cole has also snaffled (an albeit lower-profile) gig for himself: he has joined Macclesfield Town’s coaching staff.

The League Two club, managed by ex-Arsenal and Spurs stalwart Sol Campbell, announced the news on their website but were vague on the precise details of his role, merely stating that Cole has joined “on a part-time basis”. 

Cole’s past coaching experience is thin, having agreed to coach MK Dons’ strikers on a part-time basis when the club was managed by Paul Ince. A week later, Cole popped up to perform the same job with Huddersfield Town. He has battled poor health in recent years, and underwent a kidney transplant operation in 2017. 

Macclesfield are 23rd in League Two, and have won thrice since Campbell was appointed manager at the end of November. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Henry says going head-to-head with Vieira on the line 'felt really weird'
    Henry says going head-to-head with Vieira on the line 'felt really weird'
    Lampard slams Bielsa's 'spying' presentation which publicly explored his tactics at Derby
    Kane injury cannot be excuse for Tottenham - Pochettino
    LEINSTER
    Leinster openside Van der Flier in impressive form as Six Nations looms
    Leinster openside Van der Flier in impressive form as Six Nations looms
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    IRELAND
    Ireland to face Bulgaria and New Zealand in Dublin as FAI confirm 2019 friendlies
    Ireland to face Bulgaria and New Zealand in Dublin as FAI confirm 2019 friendlies
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Shane Lowry equals course record to secure early lead at Abu Dhabi
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    Fabinho prepared to fill in at centre-back after becoming a regular for Liverpool
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie