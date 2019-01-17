Man United legend Cole joins Sol Campbell's coaching staff

MANCHESTER UNITED’S TREBLE winners continue to step boldly into coaching.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the manager’s job at Manchester United until at least the end of the season, his former teammate Andy Cole has also snaffled (an albeit lower-profile) gig for himself: he has joined Macclesfield Town’s coaching staff.

The League Two club, managed by ex-Arsenal and Spurs stalwart Sol Campbell, announced the news on their website but were vague on the precise details of his role, merely stating that Cole has joined “on a part-time basis”.

Cole’s past coaching experience is thin, having agreed to coach MK Dons’ strikers on a part-time basis when the club was managed by Paul Ince. A week later, Cole popped up to perform the same job with Huddersfield Town. He has battled poor health in recent years, and underwent a kidney transplant operation in 2017.

Macclesfield are 23rd in League Two, and have won thrice since Campbell was appointed manager at the end of November.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: