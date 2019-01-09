Friend has no fears about Connacht becoming a development province again

HEAD COACH ANDY Friend says he has no fears about Connacht being turned into a development province again after it emerged that Cian Kelleher is returning to Leinster after three seasons at the Sportsground.

Connacht yesterday confirmed that the 24-year old is leaving at the end of the season, stopping short of stating where he is heading, but the winger has told team-mates he is returning to Leinster.

Andy Friend speaking to media in Galway yesterday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In doing so, he is following in the footsteps of the likes of Fionn Carr, Jamie Hagan and Mick Kearney who came west in search of game-time before returning to Leinster, while players such as Mike McCarthy, Sean Cronin and Robbie Henshaw made the move to Dublin after becoming Irish internationals.

Friend said he was disappointed that Kelleher was leaving but said he had no fears that Connacht might be perceived as being a development province again.

“I wouldn’t be fearful of that,” said Friend.

“In fact, I would go the other way and say Connacht provides opportunity. You look at on the weekend Tom Daly and Tom Farrell, everyone is talking about Tom Farrell’s game and why is that? It’s because he got the opportunity to play.

“One of the things you get here is you get the opportunity to play. You only become a better footballer by playing football at the highest level. For me, Connacht actually offers that opportunity. At the same time, everyone is quite within their right to make a decision.

“For various reasons, I am sure Cian will talk about that when he announces it, he will share the reasons he decided to make it and I know it was a tough decision for him.”

Connacht, unlike the first decade and a half of the professional era, receive the same level of financial support as the other three provinces from the IRFU — the other three have shown a greater ability to bolster their coffers through commercial activity — and Friend confirmed that the provinces are not allowed to outbid each other for a player.

“That’s the other thing, they can’t. It’s never a monetary thing in the IRFU. If they [the players] want to cash in on big money they may go somewhere else overseas. That’s a fact for our boys.

“It’s never just about money. It might be important to a lot of coaches and players, but talking about myself personally…whenever I was offered a contract, first thing, was it the right thing for my family? If they don’t have families, is it the right thing for you as a person?

“Second thing, will it allow you to grow as a coach for me, or as a player? Again here, I keep commenting on the quality of the coaches we’ve got, because we’ve got a small squad there is more hands-on coaching and more opportunity to improve, so it’s a no brainer for me.

Kelleher is leaving the province at the end of the season. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Then the third thing, can I live on the money that they’re giving me? I would suggest that most young blokes can live on the money they get.”

There was good news on the contract front for Connacht yesterday with in-form out-half Jack Carty signing a new two-year contract.

The Athlone native has been in superb form for Connacht all season and Friend said it is a boost to retain his services.

“He is having a great season for us, he is a hell of a footballer. He is a Connacht man through and through, an absolute gentleman too on and off the rugby field. It’s part of our culture too.

“You want to be not only a good footballer but a good person and he epitomises that. It is good to have him here and he is a great signing for Connacht,” added Friend.

Meanwhile, Bundee Aki is available for Saturday’s Challenge Cup clash against Sale Sharks at the Sportsground [KO 3pm], with captain Jarrad Butler also set to return.

Loosehead prop Denis Buckley, a late withdrawal with a stomach bug last weekend, is poised for his 150th appearance, with fullback Tiernan O’Halloran also back from injury.

However, back rower Sean O’Brien is likely to be out for a few weeks with a shoulder injury picked up in the win over Ulster two weekends ago.

