This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Friend has no fears about Connacht becoming a development province again

The Connacht head coach was speaking after Cian Kelleher’s departure was confirmed on Tuesday.

By John Fallon Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 6:15 AM
15 minutes ago 142 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4429340

HEAD COACH ANDY Friend says he has no fears about Connacht being turned into a development province again after it emerged that Cian Kelleher is returning to Leinster after three seasons at the Sportsground.

Connacht yesterday confirmed that the 24-year old is leaving at the end of the season, stopping short of stating where he is heading, but the winger has told team-mates he is returning to Leinster.

Andy Friend Andy Friend speaking to media in Galway yesterday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In doing so, he is following in the footsteps of the likes of Fionn Carr, Jamie Hagan and Mick Kearney who came west in search of game-time before returning to Leinster, while players such as Mike McCarthy, Sean Cronin and Robbie Henshaw made the move to Dublin after becoming Irish internationals.

Friend said he was disappointed that Kelleher was leaving but said he had no fears that Connacht might be perceived as being a development province again.

“I wouldn’t be fearful of that,” said Friend.

“In fact, I would go the other way and say Connacht provides opportunity. You look at on the weekend Tom Daly and Tom Farrell, everyone is talking about Tom Farrell’s game and why is that? It’s because he got the opportunity to play.

“One of the things you get here is you get the opportunity to play. You only become a better footballer by playing football at the highest level. For me, Connacht actually offers that opportunity. At the same time, everyone is quite within their right to make a decision.

“For various reasons, I am sure Cian will talk about that when he announces it, he will share the reasons he decided to make it and I know it was a tough decision for him.”

Connacht, unlike the first decade and a half of the professional era, receive the same level of financial support as the other three provinces from the IRFU — the other three have shown a greater ability to bolster their coffers through commercial activity — and Friend confirmed that the provinces are not allowed to outbid each other for a player.

“That’s the other thing, they can’t. It’s never a monetary thing in the IRFU. If they [the players] want to cash in on big money they may go somewhere else overseas. That’s a fact for our boys.

“It’s never just about money. It might be important to a lot of coaches and players, but talking about myself personally…whenever I was offered a contract, first thing, was it the right thing for my family? If they don’t have families, is it the right thing for you as a person?

“Second thing, will it allow you to grow as a coach for me, or as a player? Again here, I keep commenting on the quality of the coaches we’ve got, because we’ve got a small squad there is more hands-on coaching and more opportunity to improve, so it’s a no brainer for me.

Cian Kelleher Kelleher is leaving the province at the end of the season. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Then the third thing, can I live on the money that they’re giving me? I would suggest that most young blokes can live on the money they get.”

There was good news on the contract front for Connacht yesterday with in-form out-half Jack Carty signing a new two-year contract.

The Athlone native has been in superb form for Connacht all season and Friend said it is a boost to retain his services.

“He is having a great season for us, he is a hell of a footballer. He is a Connacht man through and through, an absolute gentleman too on and off the rugby field. It’s part of our culture too.

“You want to be not only a good footballer but a good person and he epitomises that. It is good to have him here and he is a great signing for Connacht,” added Friend.

Meanwhile, Bundee Aki is available for Saturday’s Challenge Cup clash against Sale Sharks at the Sportsground [KO 3pm], with captain Jarrad Butler also set to return.

Loosehead prop Denis Buckley, a late withdrawal with a stomach bug last weekend, is poised for his 150th appearance, with fullback Tiernan O’Halloran also back from injury.

However, back rower Sean O’Brien is likely to be out for a few weeks with a shoulder injury picked up in the win over Ulster two weekends ago.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year
    After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year
    'I am not a greenkeeper': Guardiola rejects Liverpool's long grass accusation
    Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United, says Paul Pogba's brother
    LIVERPOOL
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Klopp defends changes as Wolves prove too good for Liverpool
    As it happened: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    LEINSTER
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    Leinster register Conor O'Brien in Champions Cup squad ahead of Toulouse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pochettino: My wish is to be at Tottenham for 20 years
    Pochettino: My wish is to be at Tottenham for 20 years
    Eighteen-year-old Bohemians striker plays trial match for Leicester City
    Chelsea do Lampard no favours with Ampadu snub

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie