This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Friend rues missed opportunity for Connacht against weakened Ospreys

“They played a smart game and turned us around which we struggled to cope with,” said the head coach.

By Alex Bywater Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 4:27 PM
48 minutes ago 748 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4309581
Connacht head coach Andy Friend.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Connacht head coach Andy Friend.
Connacht head coach Andy Friend.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

ANDY FRIEND RUED a huge missed opportunity as his Connacht side suffered a disappointing last-gasp 22-17 defeat to a weakened Ospreys side in Bridgend last night.

With the likes of Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux in their team, Connacht were up against a home outfit missing all but one of their Wales international contingent.

Nevertheless, they were unable to come out on top as the visitors were made to pay for a slow start – one in which they conceded two tries inside the first nine minutes – and failed to turn their periods of dominance into points. As a result, they lost further ground on their Guinness Pro14 rivals.

Friend said: “We knew Ospreys had a lot of players out, so this is definitely a missed opportunity for us. We had a slow start and there was a lack of energy about us, which was disappointing. I thought we did well to get back to 17-17, but then we lose the game in the final play. It’s a big blow.

“On the whole, I thought we were flat and we talked about rectifying that at half-time. We did that and got in a position to win, but we didn’t capitalise.”

Ospreys took total control as Keelan Giles scored two early tries, neither of which were converted by out-half Sam Davies. All Connacht could manage in the first-half was a Jack Carty drop-goal.

At 10-3 up, Ospreys saw number eight Rob McCusker yellow-carded for a high shot on Cian Kelleher when the second half began. A man light, the boys in black and white actually moved further clear.

Ospreys celebrate the winning try A late try won the game for the Ospreys. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

The excellent Cory Allen roared away and showed fine vision to find Harri Morgan on his inside. The 18-year-old scrum-half – on his Pro14 debut – did the rest. Davies converted.

Connacht got on the comeback trail when Aki, and then captain Jarrad Butler, crossed, with Carty’s two conversions levelling the game. At that stage Connacht looked the only possible winners, but after Carty hooked a drop-goal attempt wide, Allen roared clear out of nowhere and Dan Evans was the eventual beneficiary. His 80th-minute try saw Connacht beaten at the death.

“When the Ospreys were down to 14 men we didn’t capitalise and they actually won that period 7-0. That’s a big area of concern for, us to be honest,” Friend added.

“I don’t think us being favourites for the game was part of us losing. We’ve normally started the first 20 minutes in games well this season. This was the first time it didn’t happen.

“I don’t know what it was, but I’ll pay credit to the Ospreys. They played a smart game and turned us around which we struggled to cope with. We have to bounce back from this result now.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alex Bywater
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Eriksson returns to international management for the first time since 2010 World Cup
    'You lose against Juventus and they have 70% possession... Could you imagine that with Ferguson?'
    IRELAND
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    Jordan Larmour nominated for World Rugby award after outstanding year for club and country
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Brighton defender becomes the oldest player to assist a Premier League goal since Jussi Jaaskelainen
    Brighton defender becomes the oldest player to assist a Premier League goal since Jussi Jaaskelainen
    Salah and Mane instrumental as Liverpool go top of the Premier League
    LIVE: Liverpool v Cardiff, Premier League
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Dundalk dominance, Ireland call-ups and teenage transfers: Our League of Ireland writers' review
    Sadlier hits hat-trick as Cork gear up for cup final by putting five past Bray

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie