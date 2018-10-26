This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Andy Keogh says Usain Bolt's first touch is 'like a trampoline' after arrival in Australia

The Ireland striker said the Olympic gold medalist’s presence in the A-League was ‘like a kick in the teeth’.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 26 Oct 2018, 8:22 PM
5 hours ago 8,116 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4308607
A-League footballers Andy Keogh and Usain Bolt.
A-League footballers Andy Keogh and Usain Bolt.
A-League footballers Andy Keogh and Usain Bolt.

ANDY KEOGH HAS said that Usain Bolt’s pursuit of a career as a footballer in Australia has had a negative impact on other professionals in the A-League since the Olympic gold medalist signed for Central Coast Mariners.

The Ireland striker has played for Perth Glory since the summer of 2014, following a decade in England at clubs including Leeds United, Wolves and Millwall.

The Dubliner said that Bolt would struggle to make it as a professional player in the A-League, with the Australian FA currently working to try and help fund a contract for the sprinter following a trial period.

Andy Keogh Keogh earned 30 caps for Ireland between 2007 and 2012. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“It’s nice to have the attention on the A-League but him playing in the A-League, that’s not for me,” Keogh told Off the Ball.

“For me, he’s not going to be able to make it [as a footballer]. He’s shown a bit [of potential] but it’s a little bit of a kick in the teeth to the professionals that are in the league.”

“From what I’ve seen, it’s like a trampoline, so I’m not too sure,” the striker said when asked about Bolt’s first touch.

The Jamaican retired from athletics last year, but Keogh believes that offering Bolt a professional contract would be “farcical.”

“If there’s someone who genuinely thinks he’d be a good football addition, I don’t think they should be in a position to make those calls,” he said.

“It’s fine from a marketing point of view but from a football perspective, it’s a little bit farcical.

“He says he’s chasing a dream of becoming a professional footballer, yet he’s come out with quotes about he wants ‘x’ amount when — if you’re chasing the dream — it’s not about the money and he’s obviously contradicted himself massively there.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    'We all know the standards': Sexton backs Ireland to progress even if Schmidt turns for home
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    LIVERPOOL
    Stunning late Di Maria goal keeps PSG within touching distance of Liverpool and Napoli
    Stunning late Di Maria goal keeps PSG within touching distance of Liverpool and Napoli
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda, Champions League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie