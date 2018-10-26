Andy Keogh says Usain Bolt's first touch is 'like a trampoline' after arrival in Australia

ANDY KEOGH HAS said that Usain Bolt’s pursuit of a career as a footballer in Australia has had a negative impact on other professionals in the A-League since the Olympic gold medalist signed for Central Coast Mariners.

The Ireland striker has played for Perth Glory since the summer of 2014, following a decade in England at clubs including Leeds United, Wolves and Millwall.

The Dubliner said that Bolt would struggle to make it as a professional player in the A-League, with the Australian FA currently working to try and help fund a contract for the sprinter following a trial period.

Keogh earned 30 caps for Ireland between 2007 and 2012. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“It’s nice to have the attention on the A-League but him playing in the A-League, that’s not for me,” Keogh told Off the Ball.

“For me, he’s not going to be able to make it [as a footballer]. He’s shown a bit [of potential] but it’s a little bit of a kick in the teeth to the professionals that are in the league.”

“From what I’ve seen, it’s like a trampoline, so I’m not too sure,” the striker said when asked about Bolt’s first touch.

The Jamaican retired from athletics last year, but Keogh believes that offering Bolt a professional contract would be “farcical.”

“If there’s someone who genuinely thinks he’d be a good football addition, I don’t think they should be in a position to make those calls,” he said.

“It’s fine from a marketing point of view but from a football perspective, it’s a little bit farcical.

“He says he’s chasing a dream of becoming a professional footballer, yet he’s come out with quotes about he wants ‘x’ amount when — if you’re chasing the dream — it’s not about the money and he’s obviously contradicted himself massively there.”

