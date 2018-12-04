This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The level of sexism is unreal' - Andy Murray furious after 'twerk' comment at Ballon d'Or

The Scot used Instagram to take aim at DJ Martin Solveig following his controversial dancing request to Ada Hegerberg.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 8:01 AM
ANDY MURRAY HIT out at Martin Solveig after the French DJ’s controversial comment overshadowed Ada Hegerberg’s Ballon d’Or success as the infuriated tennis star insisted sexism is still rife in sport.

Solveig sparked outrage when he seemingly asked Lyon striker and Norway international Hegerberg to twerk on-stage after the 23-year-old became the first ever female winner of the award on Monday.

Ceremony co-host Solveig asked Hegerberg: “Do you know how to twerk?” before the Norwegian turned away as she responded: “No”.

Solveig apologised afterwards, while history-maker Hegerberg played down the incident, saying she considered the comment a joke more than a form of sexual harrassment. 

But three-time grand slam champion Murray was less than impressed.

In a furious Instagram rant, former world number one Murray wrote: “Another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport.

“Why do woman [sic] still have to put up with that s***? What questions did they ask [Kylian] Mbappe and [men's winner Luka] Modric? I’d imagine something to do with football.

“And to everyone who thinks people are overreacting and it was just a joke… it wasn’t.

“I’ve been involved in sport my whole life and the level of sexism is unreal.”

The 23-year-old Hegerberg beat the likes of Denmark’ Pernille Harder, Lyon team-mate Dzsenifer Marozsan, Brazilian forward Marta and Australia’s Sam Kerr to claim title on Monday, the first given to a female player.

