This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Emotional Murray reveals Australian Open could be his last tournament

Murray has been plagued by a hip injury over the last two years and broke down in tears during a news conference in Melbourne.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Jan 2019, 1:20 AM
1 hour ago 712 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4434296
Murray was visibly emotional during the press conference.
Image: Mark Baker
Murray was visibly emotional during the press conference.
Murray was visibly emotional during the press conference.
Image: Mark Baker

A TEARFUL AND injury-plagued Andy Murray has announced he is likely to retire this year and hopes to make it until Wimbledon, but conceded the Australian Open could be his last event.

Murray was in tears at Melbourne Park on Friday as the five-time Australian Open runner-up revealed the year’s opening Grand Slam could be his last tournament due to a troublesome hip injury. 

The 31-year-old and three-time major champion — set to face Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round — played just 12 matches in 2018 after undergoing hip surgery at the start of the year.

An emotional Murray, who briefly left the news conference to compose himself before returning, told reporters: “Not feeling good. Been struggling for a long time… I’m not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months.

“I’ve pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn’t helped loads… I think there is a chance the Australian Open is my last tournament.”

Murray, who struggled against world number one Novak Djokovic in a practice match on Thursday, added: “I can play with limitations. But having the limitations and the pain is not allowing me to enjoy competing or training.

“Wimbledon is where I would like to stop playing but I am not certain I am able to do that.” 

Source: Australian Open TV/YouTube

Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    FOOTBALL
    'Man United speculation there for a reason' - Solskjaer praises Pochettino
    'Man United speculation there for a reason' - Solskjaer praises Pochettino
    Under-strength Barcelona suffer Copa del Rey defeat
    Dyche rubbishes Tarkowski to Liverpool link as a 'bizarre rumour'
    LEINSTER
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    Can Ross Byrne fill Johnny Sexton's boots for Leinster's pivotal clash with Toulouse?
    Munster and Leinster name teams for 'A' inter-pro at Thomond Park
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley
    Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley
    Arsenal not currently in a position to make permanent deals, says Emery
    Everton midfielder: 'The football played by Big Sam was awful, if it could even be called football'
    MUNSTER
    Summer signing Mike Haley building trust in Munster's 15 shirt
    Summer signing Mike Haley building trust in Munster's 15 shirt
    Positive scan clears Chris Farrell to start Munster's crucial Champions Cup clash in Gloucester
    Midleton hit 7 goals and CBC strike late winner as two Cork schools advance to Harty Cup semi-finals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie