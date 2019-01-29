Andy Murray undergoes hip surgery as tennis career hangs in the balance

FORMER WORLD NUMBER one Andy Murray has undergone hip resurfacing surgery in London in a bid to save his professional career.

The 31-year-old Scottish tennis star wrote on his Instagram that he went under the knife on Monday morning. He now has a metal hip and hopes that this “will be the end of my hip pain.”

“I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning,” he posted this morning.

“Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain. I now have a metal hip as you can see.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion announced in January that he would retire this year — citing that his chronic hip pain was too much to bear — preferably after Wimbledon should he be fit to compete.

But after his Australian Open first-round exit, he conceded that it could be the final tournament of his career with surgery which could risk ending it all on the horizon.

Initially, Murray had surgery on his right hip in January 2018 and returned to play last June, contesting 15 matches since. That said, he has struggled to regain form since.

