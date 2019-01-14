This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Andy Murray watches on as peers pay tribute to his career and character

Murray says he will give it his ‘best shot’ to play in another Australian Open, but admits today might have been his last match at the tournament.

By Gavan Casey Monday 14 Jan 2019, 2:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,072 Views 2 Comments
ANDY MURRAY FOUGHT tirelessly but fell short in his Australian Open first-round encounter with Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday, recovering from two sets down only to fall 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 to the Spaniard in what will likely be his last outing at the tournament.

Murray, 31, has indicated that he will likely retire from tennis this year after a career which thus far has seen him win three grand slams, two Olympic gold medals and a Davis Cup, his recent bouts with injury taking too great a toll on his body.

“If this was my last match, it was an amazing way to end,” he said following his Australian Open exit.

“I gave everything I had – it wasn’t enough tonight.

“Maybe I’ll see you again. I’ll do everything possible to try,” an emotional Murray told the Melbourne Arena after a gruelling match which lasted four hours and nine minutes.

If I want to go again, I’ll need to have a big operation, which there’s no guarantee I’ll be able to come back from anyway, but I’ll give it my best shot.

If the Scot is to go again, what followed today’s defeat might have been premature: the tournament organisers played a video tribute to the two-time Wimbledon champion featuring kind words from peers and rivals such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, with whom he has battled throughout his career.

Murray watched on from the court as several tennis stars waxed lyrical about not only his tennis ability but his character, as well as his support for the female code over the years.

“I’ve been very fortunate to compete in an era with some of the guys that have been around like Rafa, Roger and Novak,” Murray said upon watching the video.

“We’ve had incredible battles and great matches. Tennis fans will remember us when we stop playing.

“To have respect of my peers is most important thing. It’s very nice they took time to do this.”

