Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 22 December, 2018
Connacht sign former Munster scrum-half Lloyd as injury cover

The 26-year-old has been playing for Clontarf this season.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 8:06 PM
1 hour ago 3,348 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4412079

CONNACHT HAVE MOVED to reinforce their scrum-half stocks with the short-term loan signing of Angus Lloyd, who has previously had stints with both Ulster and Munster.

The 26-year-old, who has been playing AIL rugby for Clontarf this season, becomes the second player to join Andy Friend’s squad this week, following the arrival of Tom Daly from Leinster.

Angus Lloyd Lloyd has come in as short-term cover. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Connacht head coach Friend recently confirmed the province were in the market for an Irish-qualified nine as injury cover for Kieran Marmion and Conor McKeon, who are both facing spells on the sidelines. 

Lloyd moves to the Sportsground to bolster the province’s scrum-half division alongside Caolin Blade and James Mitchell ahead of a busy Christmas and New Year period, which started with the Pro14 inter-pro against Leinster tonight.

The former Blackrock College nine joined Ulster in June 2016 after playing for Dublin University, before signing a deal with Munster later that season. He made six senior appearances for the southern province.

Lloyd was Connacht’s 24th man for Saturday evening’s derby at the RDS, and could come into contention for next weekend’s visit of Ulster to the Sportsground. 

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

