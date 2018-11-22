This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All-Ireland winning Kilkenny boss staying on for a fourth season in 2019

Ann Downey delivered the O’Duffy Cup in her first year in charge in 2016.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 4:27 PM
1 hour ago 657 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4354894
Ann Downey steered the Cats to glory in 2016.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ann Downey steered the Cats to glory in 2016.
Ann Downey steered the Cats to glory in 2016.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

KILKENNY CAMOGIE MANAGER Ann Downey will remain at the helm for 2019, meaning a fourth season in charge.

Downey, synonymous with Kilkenny Camogie after winning 12 All-Ireland senior medals as a player, oversaw the side’s O’Duffy Cup glory in her first year in charge in 2016. 

That year, they ended a 22-year wait for the silver — their last title lift before that came in 1994 when Downey herself was captain.

In 2017 and 2018, she again led the Cats back to Croke Park for the showpiece but they fell agonisingly short to Cork on both occasions.

Twice, Paudie Murray’s Rebels broke their hearts in stoppage-time with just one point the difference as the final whistle sounded.

So, of course, Downey will do everything in her power to regain the crown and stop Cork’s three in-a-row bid in 2019.

Ann Downey Downey earlier this summer. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kilkenny Camogie announced the news this afternoon, after Downey was ratified by club delegates at a special meeting of the county board on Tuesday evening.

Through her tenure to date, she has also delivered three Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 titles in-a-row.

Meanwhile, Aine Fahey will once again take charge of the Kilkenny intermediate side. Their 2016 All-Ireland winning captain led the team last year and will again take the reins for 2019.

“We would like to wish both teams and management the very best of luck for the upcoming season,” Kilkenny Camogie concluded.

