Announcement due next week on Noel King's future as Ireland U21 boss

There has been speculation that Noel King is see his time as Ireland U21 manager come to an end.

AN ANNOUNCEMENT WILL be made on Noel King’s future as Ireland U21 manager next week, Football Association of Ireland Chief Executive John Delaney has said.

Despite a promising start, the Ireland U21 side recently failed to qualify for next year’s European Championships, after a disappointing end to the campaign that included a 6-0 home defeat against Germany and a 3-1 loss away to Israel.

Former Shamrock Rovers star King has been in his current role since 2010, in addition to coaching the Irish women’s team for 10 years prior to taking up the U21 position.

The 62-year-old coach also had a brief spell as interim manager of the senior team in between the reigns of Giovanni Trapattoni and Martin O’Neill.

King, who also works as a talent scout for the FAI, has lamented his team’s limitations, saying after the Germany hammering: “Maybe they’re too good for us… But that’s the best of what we have.”

Recent poor results have led to speculation that the experienced coach could vacate his position as U21 boss, and Delaney on Thursday refused to confirm or deny reports that he would leave the role.

“We’ll deal with that next week, but he is the current manager, I’ll leave it at that,” the FAI chief said.

The Irish U21s have failed to qualify for a major tournament under King’s watch, though the manager had better fortune during his stint with the women’s team, helping the U17 side reach the final of the 2010 Uefa U17 Championship and overseeing their qualification for the 2010 World Cup.

Ex-Tottenham and Ireland striker Robbie Keane has been talked of as a potential replacement for King, who has also previously managed Shamrock Rovers, Derry City, Limerick and Finn Harps.

