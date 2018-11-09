This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Galway hurling boss takes over as Roscommon's new senior football manager

Anthony Cunningham replaces Kevin McStay.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 9 Nov 2018, 7:15 PM
40 minutes ago 1,899 Views 1 Comment
FORMER GALWAY HURLING boss Anthony Cunningham has tonight been confirmed as the new Roscommon senior football manager.

Anthony Cunningham Anthony Cunningham steered Galway to two All-Ireland senior hurling finals. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Cunningham replaces Kevin McStay, who stepped aside in September and revealed his decision to retire from senior inter-county management in the process.

Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan O’Rourke had been set to take over in the Roscommon hotseat but withdrew from the race at the end of last month.

The appointment of Cunningham brings an end to a two-month search that had dragged on for Roscommon and fills the last remaining inter-county football managerial vacancy ahead of the 2019 season.

It marks an interesting switch of codes for Cunningham, who spent 2018 as part of the Dublin hurling management alongside Pat Gilroy, the 2011 All-Ireland football winning boss.

Cunningham had been touted as a contender to replace Gilroy as Dublin manager but Mattie Kenny was ratified last weekend for that role on a three-year term.

He may be best known as a hurling manager after leading Galway to the All-Ireland U21 title in 2011 before taking over the county’s senior side to guide them to All-Ireland final appearances in 2012 and 2015.

However he has enjoyed notable success at club football level. A resident of Kiltoom in Roscommon, he guided local club St Brigid’s to two county senior crowns and a Connacht title in 2006. Then Cunningham took over Westmeath outfit Garrycastle, presiding over their county and Leinster triumphs in 2011 before they lost out to Crossmaglen Rangers after an All-Ireland final replay in 2012

Manager Anthony Cunningham celebrates at the final whistle Cunningham celebrating the St Brigid's victory over Corofin in the 2006 Connacht senior football final. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

