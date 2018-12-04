Clare legend Anthony Daly joins Antrim hurling set-up

ANTRIM HAVE CONFIRMED that Anthony Daly will act as an advisor to new senior hurling team manager Neal Peden in the coming season.

The former Clare and Dublin manager will take a similar role to the one Liam Sheedy held for the past couple of years. Sheedy was recently appointed to the Tipperary hot-seat and reportedly helped convince Daly to assume his old position.

Daly led Kilmacud Crokes to victory over reigning All-Ireland champions Cuala in this year’s Dublin SHC semi-final before they fell to Ballyboden St Enda’s in the decider. He was in the running to replace Pat Gilroy as Dublin boss, but Matty Kenny was appointed as manager last month.

It’s believed Daly will remain in charge of Kilmacud next season.

Congratulations to Neal Peden who has been ratified as Antrim Senior Hurling Team Manager for 2019



Also assisting Neal will be :



Karl McKeegan Selector

Gary O’Kane. Selector

Jim Close Selector

Anthony Daly Advisor



Good luck for the year ahead #Saffs pic.twitter.com/AA7JIrpEEP — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) December 3, 2018

Peaden takes over from former joint-managers Terence McNaughton and Dominic McKinley. Along with Daly, his backroom team includes Karl McKeegan, Gary O’Kane and Jim Close.

The Saffrons will compete in Division 2 of the Allianz Hurling League next year in addition to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Peaden’s appointment was confirmed at a county board meeting on Monday night, where Ciaran McCavana replaced Collie Donnelly as the chairman.

