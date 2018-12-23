This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 December, 2018
Joshua wants Wilder, but open to rematch with 'idiot' Whyte

Anthony Joshua wants to face Deontay Wilder, but would settle for a meeting with Dillian Whyte.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 10:35 AM
39 minutes ago 1,088 Views 2 Comments
Anthony Joshua
Image: Richard Heathcote
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua
Image: Richard Heathcote

ANTHONY JOSHUA CALLED Dillian Whyte an “idiot” but said he was open to facing his fellow Brit once more if Deontay Wilder was unwilling to fight him.

Whyte [25-1, 18KOs] delivered an 11th-round knockout of Dereck Chisora on Saturday before quickly calling out Joshua.

Joshua, who is 22-0 with 21 of his wins quick, defeated Whyte in December 2015 and the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion wants to face WBC holder Deontay Wilder.

While the 29-year-old is willing to accept a bout with Whyte, that will only happen if Wilder – expected to have a rematch with Tyson Fury – is unwilling.

“Dillian is an idiot, you know,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“You know why? I showed him some respect. I just told him straight, ‘I knocked you out clean when we fought’, but I said, ‘let’s forget about that because we both developed so let’s prove who’s a better fighter now’.

“If Deontay Wilder ain’t serious and he’s going to fight Tyson Fury… Then you’ll get a shot. He starts piping up so I said, ‘all right, cool’.

I’m quite respectful but if Dillian steps in the ring with me, trust me, you best believe me, none of these heavyweights are on my level and I keep my lid on because I don’t want to explode on none of them, but I do that business in the ring.

“If Dillian is serious, he can come get his whack as well. But when the crowd start cheering and saying they want to see Dillian and if it does happen, I don’t want to hear no talk when I whoop him and I knock him out and [they] say he’s had an easy touch, he should’ve fought Wilder.

“Any one of them are welcome to step in that ring with me.”

- Omni

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

