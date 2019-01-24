This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The club's making progress': Solskjaer hopeful over new Martial contract

France forward Martial and goalkeeper David de Gea are both out of contract at the end of next season.

By AFP Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 4:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,132 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4457032
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER hopes Anthony Martial will agree a new contract with Manchester United in the coming weeks as the club look to tie down a clutch of top players.

France forward Martial and goalkeeper David de Gea are both out of contract at the end of next season after United triggered 12-month extension options shortly before Christmas.

The club are in talks with both players as well as forward Juan Mata, whose contract expires this coming June.

Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman, is known to be keen to get the futures of all three players sorted out while he works on appointing a permanent manager before the start of next season.

Martial is understood to be close to agreeing a five-year contract, while Spain international De Gea has made it clear he wants to remain at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer, United’s caretaker manager for the rest of this season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December, has received indications that strong progress has been made with Martial, De Gea and Mata.

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League - Old Trafford Martial joined Manchester United from Monaco for £36 million in 2015. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“I think the club’s making progress but I leave that to the right people to do that,” he said. “I don’t know really how far we are away from it but hopefully we’re going to have some good news in the coming weeks.”

Solskjaer, who has won his first seven matches in charge, will attempt to extend that run on Friday, when his side visit Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Reports in the British media have suggested that United have rejected an approach from Arsenal to take Eric Bailly on loan for the rest of the season but Solskjaer said he was not aware of any approach for the Ivory Coast defender.

Solskjaer is looking forward to facing Arsenal, a team with whom United enjoyed a fierce rivalry during his time as a player at Old Trafford, between 1996 and 2007.

They faced each other several times in the FA Cup during that period, with United winning two semi-finals, in 1999 and 2004, and Arsenal victorious in both a 2003 fifth-round tie and the 2005 final.

The 1999 semi-final has become part of United folklore, with Ryan Giggs scoring a memorable individual goal to win a replay at Villa Park as the club went on to win the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League - St James' Park Solskjaer has won six Premier League games in a row as interim boss. Source: Owen Humphreys

Solskjaer said: “It was fantastic. That’s the one fierce football rivalry of my years here as a player.

“We were always the closest rivals. They won the double, we won the treble. The games were just fantastic.

We had a great team, and they had a very good team. They had the French connection with Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires and Emmanuel Petit. There were some tackles flying in between the two teams. They were fantastic games.”

Solskjaer described the disappearance of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala as “tragic news”.

The Argentine forward, signed from Nantes, was on board a plane from France to south Wales that disappeared from radar on Monday just north of Alderney, in the Channel Islands.

Solskjaer, who managed Cardiff between January and September 2014, said: “It’s tragic news. When you wake up, you hope to read good news but the more time it goes the less likely it is.

“It’s just tragic for the boy and the family and everyone involved and associated. We’re just hoping and praying there’ll be some good news.”

© AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing
    Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    Neymar in tears after suffering foot injury three weeks before Champions League clash against Man United
    IRELAND
    'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    'I don't spend a lot of time at home already, so it's probably high time I did'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sanchez set to feature against Arsenal on anniversary of uninspiring first year at Man United
    Sanchez set to feature against Arsenal on anniversary of uninspiring first year at Man United
    'He's in charge of his own destiny' - Neville puts Solskjaer in pole position for Man Utd job
    Real Madrid take top spot from Man United in 'money league'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie