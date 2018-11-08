This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After missing France's World Cup triumph, in-form Martial brought back in from the cold

Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps says the Manchester United forward needs to address his inconsistency.

By AFP Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 5:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,125 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4330203
The 22-year-old hasn't played for France since last March.
Image: DPA/PA Images
The 22-year-old hasn't played for France since last March.
The 22-year-old hasn't played for France since last March.
Image: DPA/PA Images

ANTHONY MARTIAL HAS been rewarded for his impressive recent form with Manchester United by being recalled to the France squad by coach Didier Deschamps.

Martial, who has scored five goals in United’s last four Premier League games, comes in for France’s Nations League match in the Netherlands on 16 November and their home friendly against Uruguay four days later.

Martial, 22, was not in the France squad that won the World Cup in Russia. He won the last of his 18 caps in a friendly away to the Russians in March.

“We’re still talking about a young player who, I hope, is in the process of gaining a certain maturity,” said Deschamps.

“That can be seen on the pitch, with the importance he’s taken on in recent weeks in Manchester, in the head of Jose Mourinho, and what he’s doing on the pitch.”

Deschamps acknowledged Martial’s struggles to maintain his best form in the past have held him back at times.

It’s always been Anthony’s problem. He knows it and I’ve told him. He’s someone who has incredible potential but who doesn’t always do it with consistency.”

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy, Lyon captain Nabil Fekir and Marseille defender Adil Rami also return to the squad after missing last month’s friendly against Iceland and the Nations League win against Germany.

Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet and Atletico Madrid duo Thomas Lemar and Lucas Hernandez are all absent. The latter two are injured.

France know a draw away to the Dutch in Rotterdam will secure their place in the finals of the new Nations League, which will feature four teams and be played in June next year.

A defeat, though, will give the Netherlands the chance to leapfrog the World Cup winners when they play Germany away on November 19.

The friendly against Uruguay will be played at the Stade de France on Tuesday, 20 November.

France squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton/ENG), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City/ENG), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart/GER), Adil Rami (Marseille), Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace/ENG), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/ITA), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), Steven Nzonzi (Roma/ITA), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Anthony Martial (Manchester United/ENG), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

© AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'He's been through a tough time, but it's great to see him back out there'
    'He's been through a tough time, but it's great to see him back out there'
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    Schmidt confident of having injured duo back fit and firing for All Blacks clash
    FOOTBALL
    'I shouldn't have gone into the challenge like that' - Ramos expresses regret over Havel incident
    'I shouldn't have gone into the challenge like that' - Ramos expresses regret over Havel incident
    Ronaldo reckons 'dominant' Juventus gifted Manchester United a win
    Guardiola defends Sterling for not pointing out referee error after trip
    IRELAND
    'It's good to have him back' - Apologetic Kyle Lafferty returns to Northern Ireland squad for Dublin friendy
    'It's good to have him back' - Apologetic Kyle Lafferty returns to Northern Ireland squad for Dublin friendy
    Henshaw happy to cover fullback but focused on perfecting centre play
    Argentina flyer Delguy keen on rematch with Stockdale
    ARGENTINA
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    How well do you remember Ireland's painful World Cup exits at the hands of Argentina?
    'The homework Tadhg does gets him into positions to play the way he does'
    Pumas promise 'new weapons' as they soak up Dublin
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Juventus fail to justify Champions League favourites tag amid collapse at home to United
    Juventus fail to justify Champions League favourites tag amid collapse at home to United
    'I don't know what Mourinho means' - West Ham youngster staying grounded amid Man Utd and PSG links
    Mourinho claims he 'didn't insult' Juve in celebration row

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie