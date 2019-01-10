This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pilkington makes Championship move after exclusion from Cardiff's Premier League squad

The Irish international is now a Wigan Athletic player.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 10:45 AM
Anthony Pilkington (left) playing for Ireland against Slovakia in March 2016.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Anthony Pilkington (left) playing for Ireland against Slovakia in March 2016.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WIGAN ATHLETIC HAVE announced the signing of Republic of Ireland international Anthony Pilkington from Cardiff City.

Pilkington makes the move on an 18-month contract after spending four-and-a-half years at Cardiff, for whom he scored 23 times in 111 appearances.

The 30-year-old joined the Welsh club from Norwich City as a winger, but was often used as a central striker during his time at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Pilkington scored three times in eight Championship outings last season as Cardiff secured promotion. He then fell out of favour under Neil Warnock, which saw him excluded from the club’s Premier League squad before the campaign began. 

“Anthony has good experience in the Championship and Premier League. I am delighted to bring him to Wigan Athletic,” said Latics manager Paul Cook.

“He won promotion with Cardiff City last season so he knows what it takes to do well at this level and I am sure he will be a big asset to us for the rest of this campaign and beyond.”

The English-born player has won nine senior caps for Ireland, who he’s eligible to represent via his grandmother from Dublin. His last outing for the Boys in Green came prior to Euro 2016 in a 2-2 draw with Slovakia in a friendly in Dublin.

