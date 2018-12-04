This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I won a Europa League, a World Cup, what else do I have to do to win the Ballon d'Or?'

Luka Modric claimed the award for 2018.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 7:30 AM
43 minutes ago 2,852 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4374075
Antoine Griezmann at the 2018 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Image: Christophe Ena
Antoine Griezmann at the 2018 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Antoine Griezmann at the 2018 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Image: Christophe Ena

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN IS proud to have been on the Ballon d’Or podium but has also expressed his disappointment at missing out on the top prize.

Griezmann won both the Europa League and World Cup in 2018 and was inspirational in the respective triumphs of Atletico Madrid and France.

But he finished third in the voting for the Ballon d’Or, with Cristiano Ronaldo in second while Luka Modric became the first Croatian to win the honour.

Griezmann has made no secret of his desire to win football’s top individual honour and was left frustrated by being overlooked in favour of Ronaldo and Modric.

“When I found out you didn’t have to be at home with me the first two days,” Griezmann joked. “No, it’s a great pride to be on the podium, to be a world champion.

“I’m counting on my team-mates in the club and the national team to be in Luka’s place in the future.

I won a Europa League, a World Cup, what else do I have to do [to win the Ballon d'Or?] I do not know.”

Kylian Mbappe missed out on a place in the top three too, finishing fourth in the voting, although he did walk away with the inaugural Kopa Trophy.

And the Paris Saint-Germain teenager, Griezmann’s team-mate in France’s Russia 2018 triumph, was more conciliatory.

“A disappointment? Well, from where I come, it’s no problem,” he said.

In a short time I arrived at the seventh [in 2017] and fourth place, the three players before me more deserved it more than I. I have to work to be in this place in the future.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'I won a Europa League, a World Cup, what else do I have to do to win the Ballon d'Or?'
    'I won a Europa League, a World Cup, what else do I have to do to win the Ballon d'Or?'
    'From now on, everything will be fine again': Klopp predicts bright Reds future for Origi
    Neymar injured at Bordeaux as PSG's Ligue 1 win streak ends at 14
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    He was our best player, by far â Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    He was our best player, by far – Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    Klopp charged for celebration of Liverpool's injury-time winner in the Merseyside derby
    Man United 'a million miles from top four', warns Gary Neville
    BOXING
    Wilder 'very interested' in Joshua unification fight, says American's co-manager
    Wilder 'very interested' in Joshua unification fight, says American's co-manager
    'He's going to get his running shoes out': Fury expects Wilder to duck a rematch
    Adonis Stevenson's condition improves 'towards stable' following title fight KO

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie