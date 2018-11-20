This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Collingwood's new Irish recruit unsure if AFL sides should compensate GAA clubs

Derry’s Anton Tohill has recently signed for AFL giants Collingwood.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 1:27 PM
2 hours ago 3,901 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4349577

NEW COLLINGWOOD RECRUIT Anton Tohill has pushed back against the idea that GAA clubs should be compensated by AFL sides who poach their young talent.

181119_irish620c New Collingwood signings Mark Keane, Sarah Rowe and Anton Tohill. Source: Collingwood FC

Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé and Hawthorn’s Meathman Conor Nash both suggested in recent weeks that Irish clubs should be given some form of payment when they lose players to Australian Rules.

But Anton, son of Derry great Anthony Tohill, said it may be a difficult road to go down.

Speaking alongside new Collingwood recruits Mark Keane and Sarah Rowe at a press conference after training on Monday, Tohill told the local media: “It’s difficult for us because I’ve grown up playing a few sports.

“I played soccer and Gaelic football, so who do you compensate? Then can you really say that it was all me going to the Gaelic football club that’s brought me on considering that it was me doing my own work and preparing myself in the gym?

“No-one in the club pushed me to go to the gym and push myself on as much as myself. It’s come from me. So then do you compensate, me? Sure, you can’t do that. 

“So I think it has to be thought out if there was any way of compensation and what would be the correct way to do it.  We’ll just see what happens.”

Anton said his father, who spent time on the books of the Melbourne Demons in 1990, fully backed his decision to chase the AFL dream.

“He was delighted. It was something he was very happy for me to pursue. It’s a lot better lifestyle out here than it would be at home as well, being a professional sport. So he was delighted for me and excited I could do something as good as this.

“I’ve had a bit of exposure to AFL football. He was involved in the International Rules series as a coach and a selector as well so he brought me back my first Sherrin when I was eight or nine and I got introduced to the game then. 

Tohill continued: “I played a lot of soccer and Gaelic football growing up so I fell away from it but then when the opportunity arose to play out here I was like, ‘Let’s give it a crack.’ I stopped playing football for my club around July time to prepare for coming out, so it’s been excellent.

“It’s a great experience. I’ll enjoy it, work hard, put the effort in and hopefully be rewarded.”

Tohill and Cork native Keane have been working closely with former Magpie Marty Clarke and ex-Lion Colm Begley in recent weeks as they prepare for their debut campaign Down Under.

There are now a record 14 Irish male players contracted to AFL clubs, while there are five Irish females currently signed with AFLW sides. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    All Black victory 'another rung on the ladder' for Ireland side full of leaders
    All Black victory 'another rung on the ladder' for Ireland side full of leaders
    Mixed feelings for Lowe as he watched Ireland defeat former team-mates
    Schmidt's Ireland hit highest-ever World Rugby ranking points total
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    Stevens rejects argument that O'Neill can take Ireland no further
    'We don't have Richard Dunnes, Robbie Keanes and Damien Duffs to carry us through anymore'
    IRELAND
    397 minutes of football without a goal: Why can't O'Neill's Ireland seem to score anymore?
    397 minutes of football without a goal: Why can't O'Neill's Ireland seem to score anymore?
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    'Lumping balls forward to O’Brien is not going to be the way forward for us'
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    Martin O'Neill enthusiastic for 2019 despite dismal end to dreadful year
    Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?
    DENMARK
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Goalless draw in Denmark sees Ireland fail to score for a fourth game in a row

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie