Chelsea defender labels yellow card he earned after receiving headbutt 'a joke'

CHELSEA DEFENDER ANTONIO Rudiger considers the yellow card he was shown after being headbutted by Everton midfielder Bernard to be “a joke”.

The Germany international tangled with the Brazilian during a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger went down clutching his face after an incident involving Bernard, with the suggestion being that a man who is a full foot shorter than the Blues star had forced his head into that of an opponent.

There did not appear to be too much in the confrontation but Rudiger remains adamant that he was an innocent victim in a clash which should have delivered one dismissal, rather than two bookings.

He told reporters in the wake of a 0-0 draw in west London: “It’s annoying because I don’t even tackle someone, do something and I get booked for being head-butted. Sorry, but that’s a joke.

He [Bernard] was diving and I told him to stand up. Then he came with a lot of speed and hit me with his forehead, so for me to get a yellow card — to me that’s a joke.

“The referee didn’t see anything. Perhaps it’s the fourth official who was outside [the pitch], maybe he said something to him [Kevin Friend] that I had provoked [Bernard] or something, but I just said, ‘Stand up’.

“If there is Var in England, then Bernard has a problem. He would be sent off.”

With Everton allowed to keep 11 men on the field, Chelsea were unable to break the Toffees down and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

