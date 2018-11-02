Young hurler has hurl broken over him while attempting to block shot with his bare hands

DUNLOY DEFEATED LOUGHGIEL Shamrocks in the Antrim minor hurling championship final in Ballycastle last weekend.

Ciaran McKay may have ended up on the losing side, but there is no doubt he gave everything for the cause — as the footage below (sent in by Jerome Quinn) shows.

Having lost possession, the young half-back finds himself empty-handed, but nevertheless continues to chase down Rory Mullan before attempting to block the shot.

Mullan’s stick then breaks in two over McKay’s wrist, and while he couldn’t prevent the point, it shows remarkable determination by the young hurler.

