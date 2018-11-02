This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Young hurler has hurl broken over him while attempting to block shot with his bare hands

Ciaran McKay of Loughgiel wasn’t deterred by the fact he had lost his stick.

By Ben Blake Friday 2 Nov 2018, 11:03 AM
52 minutes ago 2,560 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4318900

DUNLOY DEFEATED LOUGHGIEL Shamrocks in the Antrim minor hurling championship final in Ballycastle last weekend. 

Ciaran McKay may have ended up on the losing side, but there is no doubt he gave everything for the cause — as the footage below (sent in by Jerome Quinn) shows. 

Having lost possession, the young half-back finds himself empty-handed, but nevertheless continues to chase down Rory Mullan before attempting to block the shot.

Mullan’s stick then breaks in two over McKay’s wrist, and while he couldn’t prevent the point, it shows remarkable determination by the young hurler. 

Source: Jerome Quinn/YouTube

