Faugheen suffers heavy fall as Apple's Jade streaks to victory in the Christmas Hurdle

IT WAS A welcome sight to see Ruby Walsh lead Faugheen off the track after the 10-year-old suffered a heavy fall in today’s Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Jack Kennedy celebrated his second win of the day guiding Apple’s Jade to victory as the two Grade 1 favourites squared off to set the early pace. However, a fall at the second-last fence ended the race as a contest.

Apple’s Jade held the lead coming into the final jumps and cleared them safely, extending an already sizable advantage to finish ahead of Early Doors in second and 8-1 shot Bapaume in third.

All eyes were on the top two and whether or not Faugheen and Walsh would be able to reel in Apple’s Jade as the race came to a close but a poorly judged jump saw the Willie Mullins trained horse come down on his head and neck, remaining down on the track for several minutes.

There was considerable relief when images emerged shortly after of Walsh and Faugheen making their way back over toward the enclosures.

The best sight of the day - Ruby and Faugheen up safely after their fall...

