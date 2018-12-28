This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Faugheen suffers heavy fall as Apple's Jade streaks to victory in the Christmas Hurdle

Ruby Walsh and Faugheen appeared in good health as they made their way off the track at Leopardstown.

By Cian Roche Friday 28 Dec 2018, 2:39 PM
18 minutes ago 326 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4416182
Jack Kennedy on Apple's Jade wins the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Jack Kennedy on Apple's Jade wins the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Jack Kennedy on Apple's Jade wins the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

IT WAS A welcome sight to see Ruby Walsh lead Faugheen off the track after the 10-year-old suffered a heavy fall in today’s Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Jack Kennedy celebrated his second win of the day guiding Apple’s Jade to victory as the two Grade 1 favourites squared off to set the early pace. However, a fall at the second-last fence ended the race as a contest.

Apple’s Jade held the lead coming into the final jumps and cleared them safely, extending an already sizable advantage to finish ahead of Early Doors in second and 8-1 shot Bapaume in third.

All eyes were on the top two and whether or not Faugheen and Walsh would be able to reel in Apple’s Jade as the race came to a close but a poorly judged jump saw the Willie Mullins trained horse come down on his head and neck, remaining down on the track for several minutes.

There was considerable relief when images emerged shortly after of Walsh and Faugheen making their way back over toward the enclosures.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

