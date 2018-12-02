Incredible Apple's Jade wins the Hatton's Grace by staggering 20 lengths

Apple's Jade: “Horses like her are what the public want to see."

APPLE’S JADE MADE a field of classy rivals look quite ordinary as she romped to a brilliant 20-length victory in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

The Gigginstown wondermare, ridden by Jack Kennedy and trained by Gordon Elliott, made it three wins from three in the Fairyhouse feature as she left a host of her rivals strung out behind her.

Supasundae stayed on into second place a distance behind the 4/6 favourite while Limini — one of four Willie Mullins’ runners — took the minor money ahead of stablemate Bapaume.

Wicklow Brave, detailed as the pace-making front-runner by the Mullins team, ultimately faded into seventh.

Superstar - what a performance from Apple's Jade, winner of the @BarOneRacing Hatton's Grace Hurdle for the third time! @Fairyhouse pic.twitter.com/nwoaoTjJkB — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) December 2, 2018

“You are always nervous when you’ve got something like her running, and when she went down and jumped the last it was a big relief,” Elliott said.

“Horses like her are what the public want to see and I’m lucky enough to be training her.”

Earlier on Sunday, Quick Grabim (Evs fav) won the Grade One Royal Bond Novice Hurdle for Mullins and Ruby Walsh, while Delta Work (10/3 2fav) served up the first part of a Gigginstown double on the day by winning the Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase.

