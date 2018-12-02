This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Incredible Apple's Jade wins the Hatton's Grace by staggering 20 lengths

By Niall Kelly Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 7:09 PM
Apple's Jade: "Horses like her are what the public want to see."
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

APPLE’S JADE MADE a field of classy rivals look quite ordinary as she romped to a brilliant 20-length victory in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

The Gigginstown wondermare, ridden by Jack Kennedy and trained by Gordon Elliott, made it three wins from three in the Fairyhouse feature as she left a host of her rivals strung out behind her.

Supasundae stayed on into second place a distance behind the 4/6 favourite while Limini — one of four Willie Mullins’ runners — took the minor money ahead of stablemate Bapaume.

Wicklow Brave, detailed as the pace-making front-runner by the Mullins team, ultimately faded into seventh.

“You are always nervous when you’ve got something like her running, and when she went down and jumped the last it was a big relief,” Elliott said.

“Horses like her are what the public want to see and I’m lucky enough to be training her.”

Earlier on Sunday, Quick Grabim (Evs fav) won the Grade One Royal Bond Novice Hurdle for Mullins and Ruby Walsh, while Delta Work (10/3 2fav) served up the first part of a Gigginstown double on the day by winning the Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase.

