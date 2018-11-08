Here's the Argentina team named to start against Ireland on Saturday night

ARGENTINA HEAD COACH Mario Ledesma has unveiled his side that will take on Joe Schmidt’s Ireland on Saturday night.

The game marks Argentina’s first fixture of the November Tests as they get set for action at the Aviva Stadium [KO 6.30pm, RTÉ 2].

Pablo Matera in action last November for Argentina against Bundee Aki. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ledesma has named a side that will be captained by Pablo Matera and is notable for recognised second-row Guido Petti being named at blindside.

The coach took the reins in August after replacing Daniel Hourcade and has named a back three of attacking potential in Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy and Ramiro Moyano.

Ireland ran out 28-19 winners when the sides met last November with eight of that Argentinian side – Boffelli, Moyano, Nicolás Sanchez, Santiago García Botta, Agustin Creevy, Matías Alemanno, Tomás Lavanini and Matera – named to start on Saturday night.

This match kick-starts Argentina’s November schedule with a trip to Paris to face France on 17 November and a tie to take on Scotland in Murrayfield on 24 November.

Argentina (v Ireland):

15. Emiliano Boffelli

14. Bautista Delguy

13. Matias Orlando

12. Jerónimo De La Fuente

11. Ramiro Moyano

10. Nicolás Sánchez

9. Tomás Cubelli

1. Santiago García Botta

2. Agustin Creevy

3. Santiago Medrano

4. Matías Alemanno

5. Tomás Lavanini

6. Pablo Matera (captain)

7. Guido Petti

8. Javier Ortega Desio

Replacements:

16. Julián Montoya

17. Juan Pablo Zeiss

18. Lucio Sordoni

19. Rodrigo Bruni

20. Tomás Lezana

21. Gonzalo Bertranou

22. Joaquin Diaz Bonilla

23. Matías Moroni

