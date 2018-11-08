This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's the Argentina team named to start against Ireland on Saturday night

Mario Ledesma has unveiled his team.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 1:10 PM
50 minutes ago 3,334 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4329494

ARGENTINA HEAD COACH Mario Ledesma has unveiled his side that will take on Joe Schmidt’s Ireland on Saturday night.

The game marks Argentina’s first fixture of the November Tests as they get set for action at the Aviva Stadium [KO 6.30pm, RTÉ 2].

Pablo Materaa and Bundee Aki Pablo Matera in action last November for Argentina against Bundee Aki. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ledesma has named a side that will be captained by Pablo Matera and is notable for recognised second-row Guido Petti being named at blindside. 

The coach took the reins in August after replacing Daniel Hourcade and has named a back three of attacking potential in Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy and Ramiro Moyano.

Ireland ran out 28-19 winners when the sides met last November with eight of that Argentinian side – Boffelli, Moyano, Nicolás Sanchez, Santiago García Botta, Agustin Creevy, Matías Alemanno, Tomás Lavanini and Matera  – named to start on Saturday night.

This match kick-starts Argentina’s November schedule with a trip to Paris to face France on 17 November and a tie to take on Scotland in Murrayfield on 24 November.

Argentina (v Ireland):

15. Emiliano Boffelli
14. Bautista Delguy
13. Matias Orlando
12. Jerónimo De La Fuente
11. Ramiro Moyano
10. Nicolás Sánchez
9. Tomás Cubelli

1. Santiago García Botta
2. Agustin Creevy
3. Santiago Medrano
4. Matías Alemanno
5. Tomás Lavanini
6. Pablo Matera (captain)
7. Guido Petti
8. Javier Ortega Desio

Replacements:

16. Julián Montoya
17. Juan Pablo Zeiss
18. Lucio Sordoni
19. Rodrigo Bruni
20. Tomás Lezana
21. Gonzalo Bertranou
22. Joaquin Diaz Bonilla
23. Matías Moroni

