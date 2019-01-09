'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool

BAYERN MUNICH WINGER Arjen Robben has labelled his club’s Champions League last-16 draw with Liverpool as the worst possible outcome for the Bundesliga champions.

Despite finishing top of Group E, the Bavarian giants were handed a two-legged tie against last season’s runners-up, by virtue of Liverpool’s finishing behind Paris Saint-Germain in Group C.

Niko Kovac’s team will travel to Anfield for the first leg on 19 February before the return game at the Allianz Arena on 13 March.

While Liverpool lead the Premier League by four points, Bayern have endured a tough campaign and trail league leaders Borussia Dortmund by six points at the half-way point in the season.

“Liverpool are doing well again, just like last year when they made it to the final, and I also see them as a favourite for the Champions League victory this season,” Robben told a press conference today.

”For us, it was perhaps the worst possible draw, but it’s going to be a great challenge, we have to look at ourselves, keep working hard and improve ourselves. If we have a good day and play the way we want, I’m sure we’ll make it very difficult for Liverpool.”

The ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea star will leave Bayern at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, bringing a climax to a 10-year career with the club.

Though the 34-year-old has scooped 18 major honours with Bayern, bypassing Liverpool will be among the toughest challenges he has faced.

Robben does, however, have some healthy history with the Liverpool manager in this competition, having scored the winning goal for Bayern in the 2013 final against Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund.

His compatriot Virgil van Dijk will be one the players tasked with making sure Robben doesn’t repeat the trick against Klopp’s current team, although the defender will be suspended for the first leg of the encounter.

“I do not know if he is the best defender in the world, but other people are allowed to judge that, but I’m happy for him,” he added.

“He has made big strides lately, just look where he comes from. He has grown as a player, but also as a personality, I am happy for him, where he is at the moment. He is a key player at a gigantic club, and he is the captain of the Dutch national team. He deserves all the compliments”.

