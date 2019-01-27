This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Promotion hopefuls Kildare and Armagh finish level after entertaining clash

Jimmy Hyland kicked four points for Cian O’Neill’s side.

By Conor McKenna Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 3:51 PM
39 minutes ago 1,710 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4462195
Jimmy Hyland was Kildare's top scorer.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Jimmy Hyland was Kildare's top scorer.
Jimmy Hyland was Kildare's top scorer.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Kildare 0-14

Armagh 1-11

Conor McKenna reports from St Conleth’s Park

KILDARE AND ARMAGH could not be separated, with the sides finishing level after what was a fantastic game of football played out in St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge

Armagh had a goal disallowed in the second minute, after Stefan Campbell was penalised for overcarrying and it was Kildare who opened the scoring courtesy of a point from Conor Hartley.

Armagh responded with two points from Jarlath Og Burns and Jamie Clarke and the Orchard County almost had a goal, after Connaire Mackin’s effort cannoned back off the crossbar.

Stefan Campbell doubled his sides lead with a decent effort before Kildare responded with two points courtesy of Fionn Dowling and Jimmy Hyland.

It was tit for tat right up until the interval, with a fine strike from Jamie Clarke finding the target to level procedures in first half stoppage time, with the teams tied at 0-6 apiece at the break.

Armagh played with a slight breeze in the opening half and the Ulster side hit seven wides in that period alone.

Kildare opened the second half scoring with a point from Fionn Dowling but it was Armagh who registered the game’s opening goal through Stefan Campbell in the 49th minute.

Campbell found the net with a finish to beat the goalkeeper after an excellent pass from Rory Grugan and a further point from Niall Grimley gave Armagh a 1-10 to 0-8 advantage with 20 minutes to play.

Kildare responded with three points of their own and the gap was down to two points heading into the last five minutes of the match.

An excellent effort from Aaron Masterson reduced the deficit to a single point with four minutes to play and momentum was very much with Kildare at this stage.

Jimmy Hyland showed serious nerve and nail a long range free to level the game heading into additional time and it was very much anyone’s game with five minutes additional time to play.

Armagh were awarded a free in the 73rd minute after Jason Duffy was fouled and Rory Grugan made no mistake with the finish.

Kildare were given one more lifeline and a last minute free from Jimmy Hyland gave Kildare a deserved share of the spoils, with a draw no doubt the fair result after what was a fantastic game of football.

Scorers for Kildare: Jimmy Hyland 0-4 (3f), Conor Hartley, Fionn Dowling and Ben McCormack 0-2 each, Eoin Doyle, Adam Tyrrell (1f), Fergal Conway and Aaron Masterson 0-1 each.

Scorers for Armagh: Stefan Campbell 1-1, Jamie Clarke and Niall Grimley (2f) 0-3 each, Rory Grugan 0-2 (2f), Jemar Hall and Jarlath Og Burns 0-1 each.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mark Hyland (Athy)

5. James Murray (Moorefield)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)
7. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

10. Conor Hartley (Sarsfields)
11. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)
12. Eoghan O’Flaherty (Carbury)

13. David Slattery (Confey)
14. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)
5. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

Subs:

19. Fionn Dowling (Suncroft) for Feely (7, B/S)
17. Cian O’Donoghue (Clane) for Murray (48, B/S)
18. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield) for O’Flaherty (53)
5. James Murray (Moorefield) for O’Donoghue (55, B/S reversal)
17. Cian O’Donoghue (Clane) for Hyland (59)
21. Jason Gibbons (Kilcock) for Hartley (60)
22. Padraig Nash (Monasterevin) for Tyrrell (68)

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppen)

5. Mark Shields (Whitecross)
4. James Morgan (Crossmaglen Rangers)
6. Aidan Forker (Maghery)

7. Greg McCabe (Shane O’Neills)
3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee)
2. Connaire Mackin (Shane O’Neills)

8. Stephen Sheridan (Forkhill)
9. Niall Grimley (Madden)

10. Jemar Hall (Forkhill)
20. Jarlath Og Burns (Silverbridge)
12. Ryan McShane (Armagh Harps)

11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab)
15. Jamie Clarke (Crossmaglen Rangers)
13. Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael).

Subs:

14. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers) for Burns (48)
17. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps) for Hall (60)
22. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna) for McShane (65)
19. Declan Loye (Mullaghbawn) for Forker (70 + 3)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McKenna
@conormckenna98
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    China target Arnautovic signs West Ham extension and stresses he 'never refused' to play
    Milan hold Napoli to stalemate, handing Juventus major title boost
    Ex-Dundalk winger Connolly provides assist on full debut as Wimbledon shock West Ham
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Martin O'Neill pleased after picking up first win in new role
    Martin O'Neill pleased after picking up first win in new role
    Kevin Long nets own goal as Man City hit Burnley for five in FA Cup hammering
    'It is very risky to criticise your players in public' - Chelsea legend warns Sarri

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie