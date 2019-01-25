This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arnautovic ends speculation over future by turning down 'tempting' Chinese offer

The Austrian says he is committed to West Ham.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Jan 2019, 8:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,654 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4460598
Staying put: Arnautovic has is not leaving West Ham.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Staying put: Arnautovic has is not leaving West Ham.
Staying put: Arnautovic has is not leaving West Ham.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MARKO ARNAUTOVIC HAS put an end to speculation linking him with a move to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande, confirming he is staying at West Ham despite a “tempting” offer.

West Ham were said to have received a £30 million bid from the CSL club earlier this month, and while the offer was reportedly rejected, it still turned Arnautovic’s head.

Rumours in the British media claimed West Ham have been increasingly irritated by Arnautovic’s behaviour since the initial bid was received, with Manuel Pellegrini even said to be so unimpressed by his efforts in training that he was ready to let him leave.

Celta Vigo’s Uruguay international striker Maxi Gomez had emerged as a target for the Hammers, but Arnautovic has come out to end the speculation himself, announcing an intention to stay.

Writing on his official Instagram story, Arnautovic said: “Dear West Ham fans, I guess it’s no secret that there has been an offer for me and I have to admit that the offer was a very tempting one for me and my family.

“I’ve given 100% to my club duties, but I have also needed some time to talk to my club, my wife and the rest of my family.

“I have now decided to put a stop to all the writings and speculation. I’m a professional footballer and the only thing I know in life is to play football.

“It’s clear that London and West Ham United feels like home for me and I hope the West Ham fans have always seen that.

“The club has pointed my career in the right direction since I joined and therefore I want to put the offers aside, help the club to climb as high as possible in the table and try to win the [FA] Cup. Let’s focus on the rest of the season together and let them bubbles fly.”

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    LIVE: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    LIVE: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    'I can still hear the shouts - they couldn't believe it': 90s nostalgia at its best for the game that had everything
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    FOOTBALL
    Arnautovic ends speculation over future by turning down 'tempting' Chinese offer
    Arnautovic ends speculation over future by turning down 'tempting' Chinese offer
    'There has been no dialogue': Hodgson responds as Zaha linked with €58 million Dortmund move
    Klopp confirms injury setback for Liverpool defender Gomez
    CHELSEA
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    As it happened: Chelsea v Tottenham, Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
    'He's more an individual player than a leader'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie