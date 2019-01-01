Arsenal bounce back from Liverpool defeat with comfortable win against Fulham

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham

ARSENAL STARTED 2019 with a much-needed morale boost, beating struggling Fulham 4-1 to close to within two points of Chelsea in fourth.

A visit from the Premier League’s 19th-placed side offered welcome respite for Unai Emery’s side after their 5-1 defeat against Liverpool, though they did not have it all their own way before Granit Xhaka’s 25th-minute opener.

The recalled Alexandre Lacazette doubled the Gunners’ lead early in the second half, though Fulham halved the deficit with a tap-in from substitute Aboubakar Kamara after 69 minutes.

However, it was an Arsenal replacement who finished off Fulham’s hopes of picking up a point, Aaron Ramsey converting a rebound after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had hit the post, though the latter did score his 14th league goal of the campaign in the closing minutes, putting him one clear of Mohamed Salah in the scoring charts.

