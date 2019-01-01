This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 1 January, 2019
Arsenal bounce back from Liverpool defeat with comfortable win against Fulham

Arsenal are now two points off the Champions League places, having played a game more than Chelsea.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 5:05 PM
43 minutes ago 1,640 Views 3 Comments
Aubameyang: moves one clear of Salah in Golden Boot race.
Image: John Walton
Aubameyang: moves one clear of Salah in Golden Boot race.
Aubameyang: moves one clear of Salah in Golden Boot race.
Image: John Walton

Arsenal 4-1 Fulham

ARSENAL STARTED 2019 with a much-needed morale boost, beating struggling Fulham 4-1 to close to within two points of Chelsea in fourth.

A visit from the Premier League’s 19th-placed side offered welcome respite for Unai Emery’s side after their 5-1 defeat against Liverpool, though they did not have it all their own way before Granit Xhaka’s 25th-minute opener.

The recalled Alexandre Lacazette doubled the Gunners’ lead early in the second half, though Fulham halved the deficit with a tap-in from substitute Aboubakar Kamara after 69 minutes.

However, it was an Arsenal replacement who finished off Fulham’s hopes of picking up a point, Aaron Ramsey converting a rebound after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had hit the post, though the latter did score his 14th league goal of the campaign in the closing minutes, putting him one clear of Mohamed Salah in the scoring charts.

