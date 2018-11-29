This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal progress as group winners after three first-half goals in cold Kiev

The Group E clash with Vorskla was moved from its original venue in Poltava due to security concerns.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 8:42 PM
52 minutes ago 1,101 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4368076
Arsenal players celebrate a goal against Vorskla.
Image: Efrem Lukatsky
Arsenal players celebrate a goal against Vorskla.
Arsenal players celebrate a goal against Vorskla.
Image: Efrem Lukatsky

ARSENAL WILL GO into the Europa League knockout phase as Group E winners thanks to a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Vorskla with a much-changed team in Kiev.

The switching of the fixture from Poltava due to security concerns making it a logistical nightmare, but Arsenal produced a professional display, their makeshift starting XI of youngsters and fringe players cruising to victory in sub-zero temperatures.

Arsenal were 3-0 up by half-time, with 18-year-old Emile Smith Rowe getting his third of the season, before Aaron Ramsey added a penalty and Joe Willock got off the mark for the club.

Unai Emery’s men were less incisive after the interval and were unfortunate to have a second Smith Rowe goal chalked off, but the result never looked in doubt and they ease into the next round as group winners, ahead of Sporting CP, with a game to spare.

Although Vorskla threatened a couple of times early on, Arsenal quickly established some control in the middle and got the opener in the 10th minute – Smith Rowe left with an easy finish after the ball broke kindly for him in the box.

Ukraine Soccer Europa League Emile Smith Rowe. Source: Efrem Lukatsky

The visitors doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark, as Ramsey tucked home a penalty having been clumsily tripped by Igor Perduta.

And they were three to the good by half-time – Willock nonchalantly finding the bottom-right corner from 20 yards at the end of a rapid breakaway.

Arsenal thought they had made it 4-0 just after the hour, but Smith Rowe’s close-range tap-in from a Stephan Lichtsteiner cross was disallowed for offside.

Willock was denied a second of the day late on when released into the box by Bukayo Saka, with Bogdan Shust rushing out to make a good save, though it mattered little in the end.

Emery gave appearances to seven teenagers on Thursday, and all of them showed flashes of ability and promise. There is plenty of reason for optimism at Arsenal with the next generation.

Occupying a position on the left, Smith Rowe constantly cut inside and troubled the hosts’ defence with his directness. His link-up play and general game intelligence were excellent, and he was rewarded with a goal.

Culpable for the Arsenal penalty with a comically clumsy challenge, Perduta looked out of his depth for most of the game, struggling to cope with Arsenal’s young, nippy attackers.

Arsenal wrap up their Europa League campaign at home to Qarabag in two weeks, following Sunday’s north London derby with Tottenham and further Premier League clashes against Manchester United and Huddersfield Town.

Vorskla are next in European action away to Sporting, who – like Arsenal – are already through.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    TEST
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    All Black Crockett to skipper Barbarians against Pumas at Twickenham
    FOOTBALL
    Arsenal progress as group winners after three first-half goals in cold Kiev
    Arsenal progress as group winners after three first-half goals in cold Kiev
    Sinclair header sees Celtic close in on Europa League knockout stages
    Joe Allen defends Derby midfielder after alleged biting incident
    IRELAND
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    BOD: 'Big names could switch to sevens in pursuit of Olympic gold'
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie