This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 26 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal boss apologises after kicking bottle that 'touched' Brighton fan

Unai Emery also expressed frustration with his side’s performance today.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 9:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,266 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4414717
Arsenal boss Unai Emery.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

UNAI EMERY HAS apologised after kicking a bottle that inadvertently “touched” a Brighton and Hove Albion supporter in the crowd.

A frustrated Emery lashed out during Arsenal’s 1-1 Boxing Day draw against the Seagulls, but appeared to apologise to the fan in question after the unintended incident.

Speaking at a post-match news conference, Emery again said sorry for kicking a bottle that went into the Brighton fans.

“I said to them [the supporter], apologies, because I kick the bottle after a disappointing action for us in the last minutes,” he told reporters.

“It wasn’t hard, but it touched one supporter for them. I said to them ‘I’m sorry’.”

Arsenal failed to turn their first-half dominance into three points — meaning they have now won just one of their last five Premier League away games 

Jurgen Locadia secured a draw that moves Brighton 10 points clear of the bottom three, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having earlier opened the scoring after seven minutes.

The Premier League’s leading goalscorer wasted a glorious chance to extend Arsenal’s lead as Mat Ryan made a fine save to keep out his effort on the half hour and the Australian was rarely tested after that, much to Emery’s frustration.

“I’m a little disappointed,” he continued. “I think the key today was the first half. We controlled the match like we wanted to, we scored and had two good chances from Aubameyang to get the second, but then they equalised.

It gave us the second half to try again to control the match, create chances and be able to win, but we didn’t do that.

“In the second half we couldn’t do our ideas on the pitch to impose [ourselves]. We created less chances in the second half.

“Today was a very important three points, but football is like that and in 90 minutes we draw.”

Emery withdrew Mesut Ozil at half-time at the AMEX Stadium, but rather than it being related to the German’s performance, the Gunners boss insisted it was a tactical decision.

He added: “It was tactical. It’s the same every match. Sometimes I change it tactically when I need something to change.

“Today I did it with Mesut, that is only tactically, not another problem.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Crossbar denies sensational Inter goal from kick-off before substitute snatches late victory over Napoli
    Crossbar denies sensational Inter goal from kick-off before substitute snatches late victory over Napoli
    Arsenal boss apologises after kicking bottle that 'touched' Brighton fan
    De Gea save 'probably' the best I've seen, says Solskjaer
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    LIVERPOOL
    Klopp plays it cool as Liverpool set 16-year best record
    Klopp plays it cool as Liverpool set 16-year best record
    Pep Guardiola refuses to concede Man City's title hopes are over
    Liverpool outclass Newcastle to go six points clear at top of Premier League
    MUNSTER
    Connacht make third short-term signing with capture of Munster's Fitzgerald
    Connacht make third short-term signing with capture of Munster's Fitzgerald
    Leinster and Ruddock eyeing 'special win' at Munster's Thomond fortress
    Munster's Arno Botha and his dog Ben reunited for Christmas

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie