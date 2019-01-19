This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal boss Emery admits Chelsea loss would end Gunners' top-four hopes

The club are currently six points off the Champions League places

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 10:55 AM
50 minutes ago 532 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4448656
Arsenal boss Unai Emery.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

ARSENAL MANAGER UNAI Emery has conceded that his side’s top-four hopes would be over if they lose to Chelsea this evening.

The Gunners take on the Blues at Emirates Stadium [kick-off 5.30pm] on the back of a worrying run of form, having lost three of their last six league matches. 

Their latest defeat, a 1-0 reverse to West Ham last weekend, left Arsenal 16 points back of first-place Liverpool and six points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Defeat to the Blues on Saturday, then, would leave Arsenal nine points back of the top four, a mountain Emery admits would be almost impossible to climb. 

When asked if a nine-point gap would be too much to overcome for his side, Emery replied: “I think, yes.”

A positive result against Chelsea will be paramount for the Gunners, and Emery is aware where his opponents’ greatest threat will lie. 

“With a player like (Eden) Hazard, usually all of the big teams in the world will think about the possibility of trying to sign them,” Emery said.

“He is in the top five players in the world. He has been the difference in a lot of matches.”

Arsenal’s formation on Saturday is yet to be determined, with Emery’s side having rotated between three-man and four-man defences.

Emery explained that he has been switching his formation up this season depending on game situations.

“I think the best possibility for us when we can’t control the match like we want is to sometimes use three centre-backs,” Emery said.

“But at other moments, we need to play with full-backs because we need to control a different situation, with more players in the midfield.”

Arsenal and Chelsea will be the late Premier League kick-off this evening.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    Norwich end winless run to go second with victory over Birmingham
    'Training is not for anyone else' - Klopp condemns Bielsa over 'spygate' row
    LIVERPOOL
    The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool
    The one-time Irish wonderkid now back at Liverpool
    'Everything about him screams Liverpool': Klopp delighted with Robertson contract
    'No-brainer' for Robertson as defender signs new five-year Liverpool deal
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Arsenal boss Emery admits Chelsea loss would end Gunners' top-four hopes
    Arsenal boss Emery admits Chelsea loss would end Gunners' top-four hopes
    'In other countries, everyone does it' - Guardiola makes spying admission
    It's time for Unai Emery to bring Ozil back in from the cold

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie