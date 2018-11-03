This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lacazette strikes late for Arsenal to deny Klopp's Liverpool at the Emirates

The French forward cancelled out James Milner’s opener as the honours were shared after an absorbing game.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 7:34 PM
34 minutes ago 2,484 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4321449
Lacazette celebrates his brilliant finish.
Image: Getty Images
Lacazette celebrates his brilliant finish.
Lacazette celebrates his brilliant finish.
Image: Getty Images

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE’S FIFTH Premier League goal of the season grabbed a 1-1 draw for Arsenal in their pulsating Emirates Stadium encounter with Liverpool.

Liverpool spent significant periods on the back foot against their vibrant hosts, although Sadio Mane had a goal controversially ruled out for offside and Virgil van Dijk hit the post before captain James Milner clinically pounced on a Bernd Leno error after the hour.

Milner’s landmark 50th Premier League goal would not prove decisive, however, as Lacazette latched onto substitute Alex Iwobi’s pass, drew Alisson from his goal and finished sublimely.

Jurgen Klopp’s side go back to the top of the table for now but will be two points behind Manchester City if the champions beat lowly Southampton on Sunday, while Chelsea can also go above them with three points against Crystal Palace.

Joe Gomez’s last-ditch challenge deflected Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 14th-minute shot behind, while Sadio Mane was flagged offside at the other end when he tapped in after Roberto Firmino hit the post.

A combination of Bernd Leno and Shkodran Mustafi prevented Van Dijk from giving Liverpool a 23rd-minute lead when the centre-back stayed forward after a set-piece.

The frantic end-to-end feel continued, with Aubameyang dragging off target from Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s backheel, before Mesut Ozil produced an impudent flick of his own from Granit Xhaka’s chipped 39th-minute pass for Alexandre Lacazette to fire wide.

Replicating Alisson’s earlier dart from his goal to disrupt a Mkhitaryan aerial attempt, Leno charged haphazardly into Van Dijk in first-half stoppage time and was relieved to see the defender’s header bounce to safety off the upright.

Mkhitaryan passed up a couple of shooting opportunities as Arsenal resumed on top but Milner broke the deadlock, smashing home when Leno’s fumble from Mane’s cross deflected into his path off Rob Holding.

Leno partly atoned for that error by pushing over Van Dijk’s 74th-minute header, by which stage Arsenal’s earlier poise and threat looked to have dissipated.

Lacazette had other ideas eight minutes from time.  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    LIVE: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    LIVE: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    ITALY
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'
    Cork man Quill part of the 'Irish mafia' helping US rugby to new heights
    FOOTBALL
    'We hope we did his family proud': Leicester dedicate emotional win to late owner
    'We hope we did his family proud': Leicester dedicate emotional win to late owner
    Andy Keogh scores again to help Perth Glory to the top of the A-League
    Rashford grabs 92nd-minute winner as United come from behind at Bournemouth
    IRELAND
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Irelandâs border
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Ireland’s border
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie