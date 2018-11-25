Arsenal manager learning English from 'Peaky Blinders'

ARSENAL HEAD COACH Unai Emery has revealed that he has turned to an unexpected aid in an attempt to speed up learning English — BBC drama Peaky Blinders.

The Gunners manager, who replaced Arsene Wenger during the off-season, is new to the Premier League, having previously coached in La Liga and Ligue 1 with Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain.

Subsequently, the Spaniard is having to learn the language on the fly and has turned to television, including the Birmingham-set historical fiction show, which stars Cillian Murphy and Helen McCrory, and focuses on the exploits of the titular gang and their criminal dealings around the Midlands during the inter-war period.

“Now I am watching English series to improve my English,” Emery told reporters.

“Peaky Blinders. It’s good but it is difficult, from Birmingham.

“And it’s very aggressive. But it’s good, it’s good.”

Former Tottenham and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp is one of the famous faces in the jungle for reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! this year, following in the footsteps of other ex-footballers Jimmy Bullard and Wayne Bridge, but Emery is not a fan.

“Nope. Not yet,” he replied when asked if he was tuning in.

The Spaniard has a reputation as a football obsessive but speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Bournemouth, the 47-year-old denied that was the case.

I don’t know if it’s an obsession. In each profession, you need to feel passion for that in order to give it your best performance,” he said.

“Football is my passion. It’s my work, but I don’t think every day that it is my work, it’s my best hobby. I feel very big passion. I am doing my work with my desire.”

Arsenal are back in action today as they return following the November international break to their domestic campaign.

They face Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium as the Gunners look to extend their unbeaten streak to 16 games.

They are however winless in their last three matches across all competitions, held to draws by Liverpool, Sporting and Wolves since a Carabao Cup victory over Blackpool.

