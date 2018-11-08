This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsenal held by Sporting in Europe but progress as Welbeck suffers serious-looking injury

The Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw by Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago
Welbeck is comforted by Nani.
Image: Nick Potts
Welbeck is comforted by Nani.
Welbeck is comforted by Nani.
Image: Nick Potts

ARSENAL BOOKED THEIR place in the Europa League knockout stages after a 0-0 draw with 10-man Sporting CP that was marred by an injury to Danny Welbeck.

The point – combined with Vorskla losing 1-0 to Qarabag – was enough to ensure a top-two place for the Gunners in Group E, but the performance left much to be desired.

A lack of fire power meant the few openings the Gunners were able to create went begging, while Sporting – who had Jeremy Mathieu sent off late on - offered even less in the final third.

With Arsenal progressing despite a disappointing display, Welbeck’s injury will be the main concern for Unai Emery and Gareth Southgate, who named the 27-year-old in his England squad earlier on Thursday.

Chances were at a premium in an opening 45 minutes dominated by Arsenal, the Gunners unable to turn their 69 per cent possession into clear-cut chances.

It was a half soured by the nasty-looking injury to Welbeck, the forward having landed awkwardly on his right ankle after meeting Stephan Lichtsteiner’s right-wing cross.

After receiving oxygen and medical attention on the pitch, Welbeck left the field on a stretcher, with Arsenal waiting to learn the full extent of his injury.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – the man who replaced Welbeck – went close straight after the restart, but the striker was unable to guide Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross on target.

There was little to get the pulses racing after that 46th-minute effort until Mkhitaryan’s weak shot with 10 to play, Renan Ribeiro getting down easily to claim.

Mathieu’s dismissal for a mistimed last-ditch tackle on Aubameyang offered Arsenal the chance to seal a dramatic late victory, but the substitute blazed over the crossbar in an effort befitting this lacklustre spectacle.

Europa League results:

Group A

  • Ludogorets 0-0 AEK Larnaca
  • Leverkusen 1-0 Zurich

Group B

  • Celtic 2-1 Leipzig
  • Rosenborg 2-5 Salzburg 

Group C 

  • Slavia Praha 0-0 Kobenhavn 
  • Bordeaux 1-1 Zenit 

Group D 

  • Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 Spartak Trnava
  • Fenerbace 2-0 Anderlecht

Group E 

  • Arsenal 0-0 Sporting CP 
  • Vorskla 0-1 Qarabag

Group F 

  • Olympiacos 5-1 Dudelange
  • Betis 1-1 AC Milan 

Group G 

  • Rapid Wien 0-0 Villareal 
  • Spartak Moskva 4-3 Rangers 

Group H 

  • Apollon 2-3 Frankfurt
  • Lazio 2-1 Marseille 

Group I 

  • Genk 1-1 Besiktas
  • Malmo 1-1 Sarpsborg

Group J 

  • Akhisar 2-3 Sevilla 
  • Krasnodar 2-1 Standard Liege 

Group K 

  • Dynamo Kyiv 3-1 Rennes
  • Astana 2-1 Jablonec

Group L 

  • Vidi 1- PAOK 
  • BATE 0-1 Chelsea 

