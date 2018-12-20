This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsenal and Tottenham slapped with fines over derby melee

The FA has punished the Gunners and Spurs after infringements in the Premier League encounter.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 11:02 PM
2 hours ago 1,224 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4409253

ARSENAL AND TOTTENHAM have been fined £45,000 and £50,000 respectively by the Football Association (FA) after admitting charges of failing to control their players in the north London Derby on December 2.

The charges related to the scuffle that broke out on in the 32nd minute of the Gunners’ 4-2 Premier League win, when Spurs’ Eric Dier celebrated an equaliser for 1-1 at Emirates Stadium by running in front of the home fans and gesturing for them to ‘shush’.

The celebrations continued in close proximity to the area of the touchline used for warm-ups by Arsenal substitutes, some of whom took exception.

The ensuing melee saw technical staff, including Mauricio Pochettino, leave the dugout.

Tottenham were handed a greater sanction due to having four previous breaches of the rule in the past five years, while Arsenal only had two.

Both clubs had their fines reduced after admitting they failed “to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion”.

The penalties were handed down one day after Tottenham claimed a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Dele Alli was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands in the 73rd minute of Wednesday’s match and responded with a “2-0″ gesture.

Neither Alli nor the Gunners are expected to face sanctions over the incident, while Arsenal have identified the suspect and are working with the Metropolitan Police to apprehend them.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

