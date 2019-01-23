This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Emery admits Arsenal need to find 'quality' reinforcements in January window

The Spanish boss wants the club to invest in new signings to cover injuries to key players.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 3:17 PM
Unai Emery has previously indicated that it would be difficult for the club to sign players this month unless they arrive on loan.
ARSENAL BOSS UNAI Emery has admitted that the club needs to sign some new players during the current transfer window to cover the loss of key personnel to injuries.

Hector Bellerin was ruled out of action for up to nine months after sustaining knee ligament damage during the Gunners’ 2-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League last Saturday.

The Spaniard now joins Danny Welbeck and Rob Holding on the sidelines, both of whom are also expected to miss the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.

With only eight days left to do business in the January market, Arsenal must move quickly to bring in reinforcements, with Barcelona’s Denis Suarez top of the club’s list of targets.

Emery had his say on transfers at a press conference on Wednesday, insisting he would like to bring in some fresh faces to shore up his current squad.

“The club continues to work on that,” He began. “It’s difficult, you know, but I am working with our players and I think we need – and we can – sign some players to help after our injuries like Rob Holding, like Welbeck, like Hector Bellerin.”

The idea is firstly to find the quality and this quality can help us. We need, if he can come here, a winger for the right or left or some players also at centre back.

The 47-year-old head coach was speaking ahead of Arsenal’s fourth round FA Cup clash with Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Friday, as his side aim to halt their arch-rivals recent progress under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have won seven consecutive games in all competitions, but the Gunners are also still on a high after their crucial victory against Chelsea.

Emery went on to acknowledge that the Red Devils will provide a stern test for Arsenal, before expressing his excitement to be involved in such an occasion.

“It’s a different team,” he added. “The same players but they are playing with a big performance now.

“I was watching the last matches and each player has big confidence. Now they are very dangerous.

“For us it is good because it is a very big test. We have won 13 FA Cups, they have won 12. For this competition, it’s the best match we can play.

The42 Team

