Arsenal boss hit with £8k fine after kicking water bottle towards fans

ARSENAL BOSS UNAI Emery has been slapped with a £8,000 fine for kicking a water bottle in the direction of fans during last Wednesday’s game after Brighton.

The Football Association have charged Emery with improper conduct and handed out the fine in the wake of the incident in the Premier League match.

Emery kicked a bottle in frustration and it inadvertently ‘touched’ a Brighton supporter in the crowd. The game finished in a 1-1 draw but Emery appeared to apologise to the fan in question afterwards and

A frustrated Emery lashed out during Arsenal’s 1-1 Boxing Day draw against the Seagulls, but appeared to apologise to the fan in question after the unintended incident.

He reiterated that view when speaking to reporters after the game.

“I said to them [the supporter], apologies, because I kick the bottle after a disappointing action for us in the last minutes. It wasn’t hard, but it touched one supporter for them. I said to them ‘I’m sorry’.”

Arsenal Manager Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 after he admitted an FA improper conduct charge and accepted the standard penalty. It concerned his conduct during the game against Brighton on 26 December 2018. pic.twitter.com/szlnUmGPIB — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) December 31, 2018 Source: FA Spokesperson /Twitter

Arsenal entertain Fulham in the Premier League tomorrow aiming to bounce back from the crushing 5-1 loss to Liverpool on Saturday which was preceded by that 1-1 draw against Brighton. They are currently fifth in the table, trailing Chelsea by five points and three points ahead of Manchester United.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: