Good evening and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of this highly-anticipated FA Cup fourth round clash between Arsenal and Manchester United.

A fixture which needs no introduction, two of the Premier League-era’s oldest foes come face off tonight in the stand-out game of the round under the floodlights at the Emirates.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revolution shows no signs of letting up and with seven wins on the bounce heading into tonight’s game his Manchester United side will fancy their chances in London.

If a potential top four finish is not enough to secure the Norwegian the top job on a permanent basis, perhaps the FA Cup could be the cherry on top which could give him the nod.

Source: EMPICS Sport

Arsenal, meanwhile, are on their own run of form lately. Unai Emery’s men looked like potentially slipping away from the running for a Champions League place, but crowbarred their way back into contention with a crucial 2-0 win at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

These sides are the two most successful in the history of this competition and boast 25 FA Cups shared between them. That semi-final in 1999, Giggs’ goal, Keane vs Vieira and the shoot-out in in Cardiff back in 2005, there are an abundance of iconic FA Cup moments from this fixture down through the years. Here’s hoping this is another one to remember.

Kick-off at the Emirates is coming up in just over an hour at the peculiar time of 7.55pm.